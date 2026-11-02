Marco Rubio Scraps G20 Photo Op After European Diplomats Refuse to Pose With Russia's Lavrov Ahead of Trump's Golf Club Summit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decided after officials threatened to walk out rather than pose with Lavrov, according to U.S. officials. The meeting is intended to prepare for President Donald Trump 's G20 leaders' summit in Florida in December.

The traditional G20 family photo was canceled in Atlanta after European officials objected to appearing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, creating a public sign of the divisions surrounding the two-day gathering.

Marco Rubio scrapped the photo when European diplomats said they would not pose alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The photo was scrapped shortly before the foreign ministers' meeting began Friday, Oct. 30. European diplomats had objected to being photographed with Lavrov, who is representing Russia as the country continues its war against Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he was not surprised by the dispute and indicated that he was not the only official who did not want to appear in the picture with Lavrov.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also stressed the lack of normal relations with Russia while arguing that disagreements must still be addressed at the negotiating table.

The dispute was not entirely unexpected. European representatives had raised similar objections at an earlier G20 finance meeting in Asheville, N.C., after a U.S.-Russia meeting