Marco Rubio Scraps G20 Photo Op After European Diplomats Refuse to Pose With Russia's Lavrov Ahead of Trump's Golf Club Summit
Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
The traditional G20 family photo was canceled in Atlanta after European officials objected to appearing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, creating a public sign of the divisions surrounding the two-day gathering.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decided after officials threatened to walk out rather than pose with Lavrov, according to U.S. officials. The meeting is intended to prepare for President Donald Trump's G20 leaders' summit in Florida in December.
Europeans Balk At Lavrov Photo
The photo was scrapped shortly before the foreign ministers' meeting began Friday, Oct. 30. European diplomats had objected to being photographed with Lavrov, who is representing Russia as the country continues its war against Ukraine.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he was not surprised by the dispute and indicated that he was not the only official who did not want to appear in the picture with Lavrov.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also stressed the lack of normal relations with Russia while arguing that disagreements must still be addressed at the negotiating table.
The dispute was not entirely unexpected. European representatives had raised similar objections at an earlier G20 finance meeting in Asheville, N.C., after a U.S.-Russia meeting
Rubio Calls It A Distraction
Rubio ultimately chose to cancel the photo rather than allow the ceremonial moment to dominate the meeting, according to two U.S. officials who spoke anonymously because of the sensitivity of the issue.
CNN reported that U.S. officials had considered holding separate photos, including one with Lavrov and one without him. The idea was ultimately abandoned, with the traditional group picture canceled altogether.
Rubio opened the talks by urging G20 members to work together despite mounting geopolitical and economic tensions.
The agenda includes trade, energy security and freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red, Black and South China Seas.
The meeting later ended without a joint declaration, underscoring the broader disagreements among members over Russia, Ukraine and other international issues.
Trump Summit Looms
The Atlanta meeting is the latest step toward Trump's G20 leaders' summit, scheduled for Dec. 14-15 at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla.
The summit is expected to bring together leaders of the world's major economies, with Russia included among the G20 members. Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin, although it remains unclear whether Putin will attend.
The tensions in Atlanta could complicate efforts to present a unified front when leaders gather in Florida, particularly as the war in Ukraine continues to divide the group.
Missing Names On Guest List
Ukraine was not invited to the Atlanta meeting despite having attended previous G20 gatherings as a guest. U.S. officials said this year's meeting was limited to formal G20 members.
South Africa, however, is a formal G20 member and was also absent. A spokesperson for South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said the country's nonparticipation was not voluntary.
South Africa is the only African country among the group's traditional country members and hosted the G20 in 2025.
China sent a deputy foreign minister to Atlanta, while Russia's delegation was led by Lavrov. Moscow also complained that visa problems for its delegation were resolved only at the last minute.