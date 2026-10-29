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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Fires Top Pentagon Official Amid Investigation Into Alleged Classified Information Leaks About Iran and Ukraine Wars

Pete Hegseth has fired one of his top Pentagon advisers.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has fired one of his top Pentagon advisers.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

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Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fired one of his top military planners, RadarOnline.com can confirm, amid accusations he leaked classified Pentagon information to reporters.

Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia reportedly gave journalists inside tips on the war in Iran, Russia's war in Ukraine and other sensitive matters.

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Pete Hegseth Cleans House

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Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia is accused of leaking classified information to reporters.
Source: JCS.MAIL

Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia is accused of leaking classified information to reporters.

Pentagon officials revealed Sylvia is accused of meeting journalists even after Hegseth imposed new media restrictions requiring reporters to be escorted inside the building.

Sylvia also reportedly failed three polygraph examinations related to his spilling of military secrets. The investigation has since been moved to the Justice Department.

He had served as the director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, known collectively as the J5. Sylvia was a key adviser to Hegseth, and was responsible for developing military plans and strategies.

A Pentagon spokesman would only say, "The Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation," and they "wish him and his family the best."

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Pete Hegseth Could Face Impeachment Hearings

There could soon be more employment changes coming to the Pentagon.
Source: MEGA

There could soon be more employment changes coming to the Pentagon.

But Sylvia may not be the only member of the Defense Department to hit the unemployment line. Radar has learned Hegseth himself could soon be out of a job as well, especially if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives at next week's crucial midterm elections.

If that happens, as many political pundits predict, Democrats are expected to immediately open an investigation into Hegseth. And they are said to have plenty of Pentagon whistleblowers anxious to throw the unpopular secretary under the bus.

According to a recent report, Capitol Hill investigators plan to subpoena Hegseth and members of his inner circle, including his wife, Jennifer, and top aide Ricky Buria.

A Democratic lawmaker said impeachment is the ultimate goal, but the priority is gathering evidence first. The House Oversight, Judiciary, and Armed Services committees are expected to lead the effort.

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Pete Hegseth Not Very Popular Among His Peers, Sources Claim

Hegseth is said to have alienated colleagues.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is said to have alienated colleagues.

Sources claim Hegseth has alienated colleagues through arrogance, repeated missteps, and mistreatment of senior officers and civilians.

One insider predicted former allies would quietly approach the Armed Services Committee chairman with information and documents, warning, "It'll be horrendous. It'll be consistent embarrassment."

The Defense Secretary's decision last year to summon military leaders to Quantico to criticize "fat generals" and lecture them on grooming standards has drawn particular criticism.

Three members of Congress, including one Republican, have already introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

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Trump Could Pull the Trigger on Pete Hegseth's Employment

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President Trump may decide to cut Hegseth loose.
Source: MEGA

President Trump may decide to cut Hegseth loose.

There's always the chance Hegseth may not even make it to impeachment hearings. Some sources believe President Trump may fire Hegseth simply to avoid a steady stream of damaging headlines.

Trump has previously not hesitated to remove or reassign senior officials following controversies, including Mike Waltz, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi and Katie Zacharia.

However, even if Democrats regain control of the House and build a case against Hegseth, convicting him in the Senate would require a two-thirds majority. No Cabinet secretary has ever been convicted in an impeachment trial.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell has deflected the ongoing speculation about Hegseth's future, insisting the department remains focused on "peace through strength" and ensuring service members have the resources they need.

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