Pete Hegseth Fires Top Pentagon Official Amid Investigation Into Alleged Classified Information Leaks About Iran and Ukraine Wars

Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia reportedly gave journalists inside tips on the war in Iran, Russia's war in Ukraine and other sensitive matters.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fired one of his top military planners, RadarOnline.com can confirm, amid accusations he leaked classified Pentagon information to reporters.

Pentagon officials revealed Sylvia is accused of meeting journalists even after Hegseth imposed new media restrictions requiring reporters to be escorted inside the building.

Sylvia also reportedly failed three polygraph examinations related to his spilling of military secrets. The investigation has since been moved to the Justice Department.

He had served as the director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, known collectively as the J5. Sylvia was a key adviser to Hegseth, and was responsible for developing military plans and strategies.

A Pentagon spokesman would only say, "The Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation," and they "wish him and his family the best."