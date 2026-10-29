Wynonna Judd Says She Plans to Visit Estranged Daughter Grace Kelley in Prison and Hopes to Reconcile
Oct. 29 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Wynonna Judd is holding on to hope for a reconciliation with her estranged daughter, Grace Kelley, and plans to visit her while she serves a 15-month sentence in Virginia.
The country singer discussed their strained relationship during an appearance on Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast, saying she believes repairing their bond is still possible.
Kelley is incarcerated at Rockingham County Jail in Harrisonburg after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license following an October 2025 arrest.
Judd's comments come after months of publicly discussing the painful distance between them. She previously told PEOPLE that Kelley had cut off contact with her about a year earlier and that she learned about Kelley's pregnancy through TikTok.
Judd Reveals Prison Visit Plans on Podcast
Judd told Kotb that she believes reconciliation is "absolutely" possible and plans to make herself available to Kelley.
She credited advice from her life coach with helping her understand how she wants to approach the relationship while maintaining boundaries.
"If she's in prison, go see her. If she wants to see you, show up to the best of your ability, as long as you're safe," Judd recalled being told. "But 'be available.' And I'm available."
Judd then made her plans clear.
"I'm going to go see her at some point. I'm going to do it with as much presence as I can in this situation," she said.
The singer has previously described visiting Kelley during an earlier incarceration. She said those weekly trips inspired "Drive," a song on her latest album, The Hard Truth.
Singer Says She Will Die Hoping for Reconciliation
Judd also acknowledged that repairing their relationship may take time.
"I'm going to be one of those [people] that will die hoping," she said on the podcast.
She also offered a message to people dealing with difficult family relationships: "Never give up on them. They're alive."
At the same time, Judd has said she understands that she cannot make Kelley recover from addiction herself.
In recent interviews, she has described setting boundaries after years of trying to help her daughter, including spending about $500,000 on treatment programs.
Kelley's Legal Troubles and Addiction Struggles
Kelley, 30, has a history of legal problems and addiction struggles. She is currently serving 15 months at Rockingham County Jail after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Reports differ on whether the offense was classified as a misdemeanor or felony, so the charge is described here without a classification.
Kelley also made headlines in August after a judge denied her request for temporary release to give birth to her second child.
Her attorney had sought a three-day furlough for the delivery, but the judge ordered her to remain in custody, with authorities expected to escort her to a hospital for a scheduled C-section.
Kelley previously welcomed daughter Kaliyah in 2022. Wynonna and her husband, Cactus Moser, have legally adopted and are raising Kaliyah.
Family Custody and New Album
Judd's relationship with Kelley has also shaped her recent music. The Hard Truth, released Oct. 2, is her first studio album in 10 years and includes "Drive," which Judd said was inspired by her trips to visit Kelley in prison.
The singer has been candid about the emotional toll of their estrangement, telling PEOPLE that she misses Kelley "desperately" and has missed years with her daughter because of addiction.