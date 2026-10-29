Wynonna Judd Says She Plans to Visit Estranged Daughter Grace Kelley in Prison and Hopes to Reconcile

Wynonna Judd is holding on to hope for a reconciliation with her estranged daughter, Grace Kelley, and plans to visit her while she serves a 15-month sentence in Virginia.

The country singer discussed their strained relationship during an appearance on Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast, saying she believes repairing their bond is still possible.

Kelley is incarcerated at Rockingham County Jail in Harrisonburg after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license following an October 2025 arrest.

Judd's comments come after months of publicly discussing the painful distance between them. She previously told PEOPLE that Kelley had cut off contact with her about a year earlier and that she learned about Kelley's pregnancy through TikTok.