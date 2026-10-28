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Home > Exclusives > Wynonna Judd
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EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd Reveals Heartbreaking Rift With Sister Ashley

Wynonna Judd opens up about the emotional toll of her strained relationship with sister Ashley Judd.
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd has opened up about the emotional toll of her strained relationship with sister Ashley Judd.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Country hitmaker Wynonna Judd revealed she's not "connected" to her only sibling, Ashley Judd.

What's more, Ashley hasn't even heard Wynonna's new album, The Hard Truth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Estrangement From Sister Ashley

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Wynonna Judd reveals she and sister Ashley Judd are taking a break from their relationship following years of family tension.
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd reveals she and sister Ashley Judd are taking a break from their relationship following years of family tension.

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"We're taking a break, which all families can relate to. She's doing her thing and I'm doing mine," insisted the 62-year-old singer.

The sisters have fallen out of touch since the suicide of their mother, Naomi Judd, at age 76 in April 2022.

They have different biological fathers and Ashley, 58, didn't attend Wynonna's 2012 wedding to musician Cactus Moser.

Wynonna, who formed The Judds with mom Naomi in 1980, points out she and Ashley "were separated at age 14 and 18 by success" and "missed out on a lot of time together."

As the duo The Judds, Naomi and Wynonna won five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association Awards. They scored hits with Love Can Build a Bridge and Mama, He's Crazy.

Naomi died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She had been struggling with depression, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.

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Wynonna Judd Denies Feud With Sister Ashley Over Mother's Will

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Naomi Judd's death in April 2022 preceded a period of estrangement between daughters Wynonna and Ashley.
Source: MEGA

Naomi Judd's death in April 2022 preceded a period of estrangement between daughters Wynonna and Ashley.

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Despite the sisters' split, Wynonna has insisted she and Ashley – an actress who's been involved in global humanitarian work and political activism – never clashed over Naomi's will.

"I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?" Wynonna said in October 2022.

She also gushed over how "connected" and "powerful" their bond was following Naomi's death, saying, "We're vulnerable with each other and we're tender."

At the same time, she admitted the two "disagree on so much... as sisters," but are learning they "have more in common than [they] don't."

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Wynonna Judd Reveals Heartbreak Over Estranged Daughter's Struggles

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Grace Kelley, Wynonna Judd's estranged daughter, is serving time in a Virginia prison as the singer raises granddaughter Kaliyah.
Source: MEGA

Grace Kelley, Wynonna Judd's estranged daughter, is serving time in a Virginia prison as the singer raises granddaughter Kaliyah.

As for whether the sisters' ups-and-downs inspired her latest record, Wynonna said only it's her "most honest and vulnerable" music – but admits listening to the album "would be very painful" for her mother, Naomi.

"I also know that she knows me – that I'm so honest and up-front," said Wynonna.

Her new music also includes heartbreaking references to her estranged daughter, 30-year-old Grace Kelley, who's struggled with addiction and is serving time in a Virginia prison.

Wynonna recently revealed that she found out about her newest grandchild, Kelley's second kid, via TikTok.

The singer, who's raising Kelley's older daughter, 4-year-old Kaliyah, confessed: "I miss her desperately."

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