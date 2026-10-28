EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd Reveals Heartbreaking Rift With Sister Ashley

"We're taking a break, which all families can relate to. She's doing her thing and I'm doing mine," insisted the 62-year-old singer.

The sisters have fallen out of touch since the suicide of their mother, Naomi Judd, at age 76 in April 2022.

They have different biological fathers and Ashley, 58, didn't attend Wynonna's 2012 wedding to musician Cactus Moser.

Wynonna, who formed The Judds with mom Naomi in 1980, points out she and Ashley "were separated at age 14 and 18 by success" and "missed out on a lot of time together."

As the duo The Judds, Naomi and Wynonna won five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association Awards. They scored hits with Love Can Build a Bridge and Mama, He's Crazy.

Naomi died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She had been struggling with depression, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.