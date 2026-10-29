'Pink Panther' Star and Golden Globe Winner Elke Sommer Dead at 85 — 3 Months After Husband Lost Cancer Battle

Her death comes three months after her husband of 32 years, Wolf Walther, lost his battle with cancer.

Sommer's stepson, Sebastian Walther, told German newspaper Bild: "Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again."

A Golden Globe winner, Sommer became one of Germany's best-known Hollywood stars in the '60s, building a career that spanned film, television and theater.

Her performance in the 1963 film The Prize opposite Paul Newman earned her a Golden Globe in 1964⁠. The awards organization's database lists her win in the New Star of the Year, Actress category.