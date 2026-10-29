EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Plans to Shut Down Reporters' Over New Beauty Queen Sexual Assault Allegations
Oct. 29 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to be ready to deploy a "strategy" of shouting down reporters who confront him over the explosive new beauty queen sexual assault allegations – with his furious attack on an NBC journalist offering a glimpse of how he could handle mounting questions about his past.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 80-year-old president faces renewed scrutiny after House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 53-page report on Monday alleging he r----d former Miss Switzerland contestant Beatrice Keul at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993.
'You're A Horrible Little Reporter, Aren't You?'
Days earlier, Trump angrily confronted NBC reporter Monica Alba after she questioned his defense of a political advertisement involving separate allegations of childhood sexual abuse.
Alba asked: "But do the sexual abuse allegations mean nothing to you, sir?"
Trump demanded: "Wait, wait, wait. Slow down. Who are you with? Who are you with?"
When Alba identified NBC, Trump responded: "One of the worst networks you have."
As she continued questioning him, the president snapped: "Quiet!"
Trump added: "You're a horrible little reporter, aren't you?"
Trump Expected to Attack Journalists Over Epstein Questions
Sources told us the confrontation shows how Trump will respond when journalists challenge him over the new allegations.
A political insider told us: "The expectation is that Trump will simply confront these questions aggressively rather than engage with the allegations. He has shown before that he is prepared to turn the attention back on the reporter asking them.
"His response to difficult questions is already often to challenge the journalist rather than address the substance. The confrontation with NBC showed exactly how quickly those exchanges can become hostile.
"The allegations involving Beatrice Keul are serious, and they are likely to generate more questions. The issue for the White House is whether the president will answer those questions or continue attacking the people asking them.
"But there is no real strategy in place, as Trump doesn't want one. Trump has made clear that he considers the Epstein allegations politically motivated and he will simply keep calling reporters vile and shouting them down as his way of dealing with probing over this."
Trump Defends Controversial Political Advertisement
Trump's most recent outburst followed criticism of Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign advertisement featuring Donna Arthur, the estranged mother of Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton.
Arthur's husband, Cledith "Bud" Arthur, was indicted for r--- in 1978 following allegations involving Acton, then younger than 13.
He pleaded not guilty but subsequently failed to appear in court.
Arthur left Ohio with him, according to Acton's previous account.
Trump defended the advertisement despite the controversy, arguing criticism from a candidate's mother was legitimate political material.
Beatrice Keul Details Alleged Trump Hotel Attack
The confrontation preceded renewed attention surrounding Trump's relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019.
Keul told congressional investigators she was 24 when she attended Trump's American Dream Pageant in Manhattan.
She alleged Trump promised assistance securing a US visa and admission to New York University before inviting her to his hotel suite.
The committee report states: "Upon entering, Trump reportedly grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly r---d her; in the process, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body."
Keul described the alleged attack as "brutal" and claimed Trump subsequently told her: "The show must go on."
She also recalled meeting Epstein at the pageant.
According to Keul, Epstein introduced himself by saying: "I'm Jeffrey, Don's best friend."
She claimed he invited her to parties at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, offering to arrange travel and accommodation.
The report also includes allegations involving former model Stacey Williams and Jill Harth, alongside accounts from two women identified as Katie Johnson and Jane Doe.
White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis categorically rejected the allegations.
She said: "None of these allegations are true."
Bis described the congressional investigation as politically motivated and insisted Trump had been fully exonerated of wrongdoing involving Epstein.
Trump has not been criminally charged over Keul's allegations, which remain unproven.