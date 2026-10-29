EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Plans to Shut Down Reporters' Over New Beauty Queen Sexual Assault Allegations

Sources told us the confrontation shows how Trump will respond when journalists challenge him over the new allegations.

A political insider told us: "The expectation is that Trump will simply confront these questions aggressively rather than engage with the allegations. He has shown before that he is prepared to turn the attention back on the reporter asking them.

"His response to difficult questions is already often to challenge the journalist rather than address the substance. The confrontation with NBC showed exactly how quickly those exchanges can become hostile.

"The allegations involving Beatrice Keul are serious, and they are likely to generate more questions. The issue for the White House is whether the president will answer those questions or continue attacking the people asking them.

"But there is no real strategy in place, as Trump doesn't want one. Trump has made clear that he considers the Epstein allegations politically motivated and he will simply keep calling reporters vile and shouting them down as his way of dealing with probing over this."