'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Tyler Cameron Faces Fierce Backlash Over His 'Temper Tantrum' on Live TV: 'He's Become Unbearable'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Tyler Cameron's frustration was on full display during Tuesday's October 27 episode of Dancing With the Stars after he and professional partner Sharna Burgess received 26 out of 40 points for their Viennese waltz.
The former The Bachelorette contestant walked away from co-host Julianne Hough in the skybox while cameras were still rolling, prompting criticism from viewers.
Cameron later explained that he mistakenly believed filming had ended and said he needed to step away after feeling disappointed in his performance.
He addressed the moment in a TikTok video with Burgess following the show, calling it "not my proudest moment."
Dracula-Inspired Dance Draws Mixed Critiques
Cameron portrayed Bram Stoker's Dracula for Horror Movie Night, performing the Viennese waltz with Burgess to Annie Lennox's "Love Song for a Vampire." His costume included a top hat and small round sunglasses, leaning into the vampire theme.
The judges offered mixed reviews. Derek Hough praised Cameron's ability to glide across the floor but criticized his hunched frame, while guest judge Shirley Ballas complimented his acting and pointed to problems with his posture and technique.
Carrie Ann Inaba disagreed with Ballas on the acting, calling it the weakest part of the routine. Bruno Tonioli said Cameron looked the part but needed to avoid leaning into Burgess.
The panel ultimately gave the pair three 7s and a 5 from Ballas, leaving them with 26 points. Their two-week total stood at 58 out of 80.
Cameron then appeared visibly disappointed in the skybox before walking away as Burgess rubbed his back. The reaction became one of the night's most talked-about moments.
Tyler Faces Backlash
The star faced backlash after walking off camera following the judges’ scores. Some viewers called the moment a “temper tantrum”, "unbearable", and criticized what they saw as poor sportsmanship.
However, the reactions were mixed on social media.
Some called Cameron’s response unprofessional and disrespectful to his partner and the show’s hosts. Others defended it as an understandable display of frustration under pressure.
Judges Verdict and Tyler's Apology
Cameron later clarified that his frustration was aimed at himself rather than the judges or Hough. "I thought we were done filming, and I was like, I needed to step away from it all," he said in the post-show TikTok. "I was disappointed in myself."
He described the competition as a "pressure cooker" and said he knew the week was "boom or bust" because he needed a strong score to remain in the competition.
After receiving the marks, he said, "In my head, I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I felt like I let Sharna down."
Burgess defended her partner, saying she believed he had been underscored. After watching the routine again, she said she thought Cameron deserved 8s from the judges and that Ballas' 5 was too low.
The elimination came one week after Cameron and his fiancée, Tate Madden, announced they are expecting their first child during Dedication Night. The couple revealed that they are having a baby girl during the October 20 episode.
Cameron Says He Felt He Let Burgess Down
Cameron's run ended later Tuesday when he and Burgess were eliminated alongside Jackson Olson and Emma Slater in the show's double elimination.
The result came after their 26-point performance left them with the lowest two-week judges' total among the eliminated couples.
Despite the disappointment, Cameron thanked Burgess and said he was grateful for the experience. He also praised the friendship they developed throughout the competition.
After his elimination, Cameron joked that he and Burgess had held on like "an unkillable cockroach" before finally being sent home. He said he was thankful for the people he met during the season and for the opportunity to compete.