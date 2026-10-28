'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Tyler Cameron Faces Fierce Backlash Over His 'Temper Tantrum' on Live TV: 'He's Become Unbearable'

Tyler Cameron's frustration was on full display during Tuesday's October 27 episode of Dancing With the Stars after he and professional partner Sharna Burgess received 26 out of 40 points for their Viennese waltz.

The former The Bachelorette contestant walked away from co-host Julianne Hough in the skybox while cameras were still rolling, prompting criticism from viewers.

Cameron later explained that he mistakenly believed filming had ended and said he needed to step away after feeling disappointed in his performance.

He addressed the moment in a TikTok video with Burgess following the show, calling it "not my proudest moment."