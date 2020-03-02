Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is mourning the death of his mother.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Andrea Hermann Cameron died after being hospitalized for a medical emergency on Thursday, February 27. Two days later, her friends shared the sad news on Facebook.

Tyler, 27, has not spoken out on his mom’s passing, buts fans know he backed out of a Good Morning America appearance last week, telling his Twitter followers he had a “family emergency.”

“Please pray for my mom and my family,” he tweeted at the time.

The model’s mom — a realtor based in Jupiter, Florida — was his biggest supporter. While on the ABC show, Tyler admitted family is the most important thing to him, and later, on social media, he made that clear by posting often about his loved ones.

In the fall, Andrea was by Tyler’s side when he ran the New York City Marathon.

On Tuesday, February 25, Andrea shared her last Instagram post: a candid photo of her lying on her couch watching Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Andrea is survived by Tyler, his father, and his two brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron.

“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ryan — a football star at Florida Atlantic University — wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, February 28, after his mom’s hospitalization. Alongside a video of himself and Andrea on a boat for her birthday he wrote: “Pray for my momma.”

“Pray for my momma y’all,” Austin — a Florida State University student — echoed on his Instagram Stories.

Us Weekly was the first to confirm the news of Andrea’s hospitalization.