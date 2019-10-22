Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Spotted For 1st Time Since Gruesome Injury In Peru The reality star sports a bandage after splitting his head open earlier this month.

Bachelor star Peter Weber has been spotted for the first time since RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed a gruesome accident left him with serious facial injuries.

In a photo obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 28-year-old reality star sports a bandage across his forehead while posing with fan Sabryna Salazar in Peru.

Salazar, who is currently vacationing in the South American country, told Radar that Weber was filming scenes for his ABC dating competition show when they snapped the pic.

Reality Steve was first to post the photo.

As Radar exclusively reported, Weber was rushed to the hospital on October 7 after he fell in Costa Rica.

“He went to step on the [golf] cart, but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” said the source, adding that he had to get 22 stitches.

Fortunately, he seems to be on the mend, and production has since resumed.

“He didn’t seem to be hurting,” Salazar told Radar.

Show host Chris Harrison said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time: “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

He got his stitches taken out about a week later, a source told People.

Weber was the third runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

The new season is expected to premiere in January 2020.