Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Rushed To Hospital, Receives 22 Stitches In Face After Fall

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Rushed To Hospital, Receives 22 Stitches In Face After Fall

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Rushed To Hospital, Receives 22 Stitches In Face After Fall 'Everyone is worried about production,' says source.

Medical emergency!

Peter Weber suffered a “serious injury” while filming The Bachelor yesterday in Costa Rica, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The reality star was rushed to the hospital on Monday, October 7 after splitting his head open during a game of golf.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” said the source, adding the reality star had to get 22 stitches.

Peter underwent surgery after traveling two hours to a hospital to be operated on by a surgeon who specialized in his injuries.

“He is pulling through,” a separate insider told Radar exclusively.

The source revealed “everyone is worried about production,” as “all the women were flying in for filming today.”

Now, Peter’s injury may have put a wrench in the plans.

The 28-year-old hunk’s female suitors were due on the island today from Cleveland, Ohio.

Show host Chris Harrison said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Peter was the third runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

He was announced as this season’s Bachelor in September at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

The new season is expected to premiere in January 2020 on ABC.