‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Gets Stitches Removed After Freak Head Injury Star is back to filming days after hospital scare.

Days after RadarOnline.com broke the news of Peter Weber’s head injury, ABC’s new Bachelor star has gotten his stitches removed.

A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the hunk is currently in Chile filming with his ladies.

Radar readers recall Weber, 28, fell head-first while walking in a golf course last Monday, October 7, in Costa Rica. He was rushed to a hospital two hours away, and underwent surgery that night.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” a source told Radar, adding the reality star had to get 22 stitches on his forehead.

The insider explained that while Weber was feeling fine at the time, “everyone is worried about production,” as “all the women were flying in for filming today.”

Hours after Radar’s reveal, show host Chris Harrison shared a statement of his own.

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of,” he wrote on Instagram.

A source also told PEOPLE that Weber was on a date the day after his injury, and has continued to follow the filming schedule without a problem.

Fans know Peter first mane a name for himself when he entered Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and got candid about their steamy sex life. Still, Brown dumped him to pursue relationships with Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

The new season of The Bachelor is expected to premiere in January 2020 on ABC.