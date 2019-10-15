Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boobs, Lips & Botox! ‘Bachelor’ Star Plastic Surgery Transformations Revealed Competitors have a long history of nip/tucks after finding success on the show.

Welcome Peter Weber to the long list of Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who have gone under the knife for a little nip/tuck. Though Weber’s surgery wasn’t quite as planned as many of his counterparts!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, ABC’s newest Bachelor himself had to undergo surgery after he was rushed to a Costa Rican hospital on Monday, October 7 after splitting his head open during a game of golf.

While Weber had no choice but to undergo surgery, plenty of the reality show’s contestants are anxious to go under the knife and improve and perceived imperfections. Still others may not elect for surgery, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if they are hiding something.

As Radar first reported, Weber, 28, underwent emergency facial surgery and was left with 22 stitches.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” an insider told Radar.

A week later, the stitches were removed, and there are reports the hunky pilot is already back filming dates with his potential plus-ones.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” show host Chris Harrison shared on Instagram after the initial accident. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber’s new season of The Bachelor is expected to premiere in January 2020 on ABC. Until then, take a look back through this Radar gallery of other contestants who have had some work done.