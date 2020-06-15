Mike Fleiss created The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to help single men and women find love. But the producer didn’t find his own happily ever after, as he has been through two divorces.

He is currently in the middle of a divorce with second wife Laura Kaeppeler, who is currently pregnant with their second child. She accused him of emotional and verbal abuse. He allegedly claimed she was “lazy and incapable” and would end up “fat and single in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”

He was even hit with a domestic violence restraining order for allegedly attacking her when he confronted her about not getting an abortion.

“While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion,” she claimed in court papers. “Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.'”

She continued, “Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child. He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

Fleiss fired back, claiming she actually attacked him and has disappeared with their son. He also wanted to see her phone to make sure she was “not having an affair and that the baby she was carrying was [his].”

But the scandals surrounding Fleiss don’t end there, as he has been accused of discrimination in a bombshell lawsuit. He has also been slammed by multiple celebrities throughout the years, including Khloe Kardashian.

