Mike Johnson Claims White House at Odds Over Fort Hood Livestream Execution — 'Not Everyone Is In Favor of That Idea'

Johnson, speaking to CBS News' Robert Costa, said he had not yet discussed the matter with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He described the issue as outside his lane as legislative leader but said he would convey colleagues' views to the White House.

"There are colleagues who have concerns," Johnson said. "The concern would be that you would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists. You know, we got to think through the policy implications of all that. I wouldn't be watching it if it was aired... I need to tell the White House what some of my colleagues think about that, and that not everybody is in favor of the idea."