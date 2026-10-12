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Mike Johnson Claims White House at Odds Over Fort Hood Livestream Execution — 'Not Everyone Is In Favor of That Idea'

Split image of Pete Hegseth and Mike Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Mike Johnson isn't completely in favor of public execution plans for Fort Hood shooter.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Mike Johnson has claimed that some Republican colleagues are concerned a planned Pentagon livestream of the Fort Hood shooter's execution could become "a recruiting tool for future terrorists."

The House Speaker's comment has signaled that not everyone in the party supports the idea as President Donald Trump weighs a final decision, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Mike Johnson Reveals GOP Concerns

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Picture of Mike Johnson
Source: MEGA

Mike Johnson will bring his colleagues' concerns to the White House.

Johnson, speaking to CBS News' Robert Costa, said he had not yet discussed the matter with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He described the issue as outside his lane as legislative leader but said he would convey colleagues' views to the White House.

"There are colleagues who have concerns," Johnson said. "The concern would be that you would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists. You know, we got to think through the policy implications of all that. I wouldn't be watching it if it was aired... I need to tell the White House what some of my colleagues think about that, and that not everybody is in favor of the idea."

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Trump Will Make Final Call

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump will make the final call on the execution broadcast.

Trump has said he will make the ultimate call on whether the December 3 firing-squad execution of former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan is broadcast.

On Saturday, October 10, he told reporters there are "two thoughts: don't show it and show it," adding that showing it might deter others "from doing what he did."

"So I'll make a decision ultimately. I know what the military would like to do, but I'll make a decision," Trump said.

Earlier in the week, the 80-year-old had said he "absolutely" approved the livestream plan after Hegseth recommended it.

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JD Vance Already Voiced Opposition

Picture of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance already mentioned that he won't be watching the livestream if it happens.

Vance had already cast doubt on Friday about whether the livestream would occur.

"I don't know that that's actually going to happen," he told reporters, adding that if it is ultimately aired, "I'm not going to be watching it."

Hegseth announced last week that the execution would be public.

"We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things," he said.

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Congressional Republicans Have Pushed Back

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Picture of Thom Tillis
Source: MEGA

Not all GOP members are completely on board, including Thom Tillis.

Johnson's comments add to wider Republican unease.

Sen. Thom Tillis called livestreaming the execution "beyond disgusting" and said public executions are what "oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do."

Rep. Austin Scott said he supports the death sentence but "live-streaming executions is what jihadists do. America is better than that."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski urged the Pentagon to reverse the decision, warning it would give Hasan "the martyrdom he seeks."

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, killed 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas, on November 5, 2009.

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