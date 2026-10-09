Pete Hegseth Branded 'Insane' by Critics After Defense Sec. Gloats 'People Will Be Able to Watch' Fort Hood Killer's Execution: 'Makes My Stomach Churn'
Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's plans to livestream the firing squad execution of a mass murderer have been slammed by critics who call the act barbaric, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Defense Secretary announced on Thursday, October 8, that the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, who was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, would be available for public consumption.
Pete Hegseth Promises to Live Stream an Execution
Army officials announced this week that the execution would occur on December 3 at 1:00 p.m., 17 years after the fatal massacre.
And Hegseth says there is no doubt Hasan's death will be Must See TV.
"He's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be," Hegseth said during an interview with Jack Posobiec that aired on Real America's Voice. "We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things."
Critic Calls'Hegseth 'Sickening'
The U.S. military has not carried out an execution since 1961 and has not used a firing squad to execute a service member since World War II.
Online, reactions to Hegseth's plans drew widespread condemnation.
"Hegseth is sickening. A public execution is uncalled for & barbaric," one person posted on X, as another said the thought of the public spectacle "makes my stomach churn."
Another person noted, "An execution is the state exercising its most extreme power over a human being. It should be carried out with solemnity, restraint, and respect for the victims—not presented as something the public should watch to absorb a lesson."
"Are children supposed to watch and learn from this? Is this really what we want the United States government teaching the next generation about the use of state power?"
While a separate critic summarized, "The death penalty staged as a public spectacle is an abomination and stains us all."
Some People Online Supported Public Execution Plan
Still, the idea did draw some supporters, who also weighed in on their viewing plans.
"I want to see this MF executed," one person gloated on X. "Anyone who doesn't, shouldn't watch. It's that simple. Truth be known maybe they should let the evil sob run for his life."
Another person simply noted, "Nobody is forcing you to watch it."
Nidal Malik Hasan Opened Fire on a Military Base
Hasan, a former Army doctor, opened fire in Fort Hood's Soldier Readiness Processing Center on Nov. 5, 2009, resulting in 13 deaths, including 12 soldiers and one civilian, and more than 30 injuries. He said in open court that he had set out to kill American troops.
Hasan was convicted by a military court-martial and officially dishonorably discharged in December 2013. He wanted to plead guilty to the charges against him but was forbidden to do so by military law, so a trial had to be held.
Hasan was found guilty on 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder during the 2013 court-martial.
Following the court-martial panel deliberations, he was sentenced to death. He has been held in custody in the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, since his sentencing.