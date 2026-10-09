Pete Hegseth Branded 'Insane' by Critics After Defense Sec. Gloats 'People Will Be Able to Watch' Fort Hood Killer's Execution: 'Makes My Stomach Churn'

Pete Hegseth's plans to livestream the firing squad execution of a mass murderer have been slammed by critics who call the act barbaric, RadarOnline.com can report. The Defense Secretary announced on Thursday, October 8, that the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, who was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, would be available for public consumption.

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Pete Hegseth Promises to Live Stream an Execution

Source: MEGA The Defense Secretary revealed the exact date and time of the upcoming execution.

Army officials announced this week that the execution would occur on December 3 at 1:00 p.m., 17 years after the fatal massacre. And Hegseth says there is no doubt Hasan's death will be Must See TV. "He's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be," Hegseth said during an interview with Jack Posobiec that aired on Real America's Voice. "We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things."

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Critic Calls'Hegseth 'Sickening'

Source: MEGA The U.S. has not used a firing squad on a service member since World War II.

The U.S. military has not carried out an execution since 1961 and has not used a firing squad to execute a service member since World War II. Online, reactions to Hegseth's plans drew widespread condemnation. "Hegseth is sickening. A public execution is uncalled for & barbaric," one person posted on X, as another said the thought of the public spectacle "makes my stomach churn."

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Hegseth on Nidal Hasan: "He's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be. We'll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it's public. Because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things." pic.twitter.com/Aaw2wDjpgi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x

Another person noted, "An execution is the state exercising its most extreme power over a human being. It should be carried out with solemnity, restraint, and respect for the victims—not presented as something the public should watch to absorb a lesson." "Are children supposed to watch and learn from this? Is this really what we want the United States government teaching the next generation about the use of state power?" While a separate critic summarized, "The death penalty staged as a public spectacle is an abomination and stains us all."

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Some People Online Supported Public Execution Plan

Source: MEGA The plan has attracted comments from both critics and supporters.

Still, the idea did draw some supporters, who also weighed in on their viewing plans. "I want to see this MF executed," one person gloated on X. "Anyone who doesn't, shouldn't watch. It's that simple. Truth be known maybe they should let the evil sob run for his life." Another person simply noted, "Nobody is forcing you to watch it."

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Nidal Malik Hasan Opened Fire on a Military Base

Source: BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 people in 2009.