JD Vance Claims He 'Won't Be Watching' Fort Hood Killer's Execution — After Pete Hegseth Declared Death by Firing Squad Would Be 'Public'

Hasan, a former Army major and psychiatrist, was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in a shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009.

President Trump approved the death sentence on October 2. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle then directed that Hasan be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood at 1 p.m. Central Time on December 3.

Hegseth said on Thursday, October 8, that the execution would be carried out by a firing squad of soldiers and made available for the public to watch.

"People need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things," Hegseth said at the time.