Ted Cruz Calls Out JD Vance as 'Insecure' After VP Says It's 'Really Obvious' the Texas Republican Is Running for President
Oct. 4 2026, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET
Sen. Ted Cruz fired back at J.D. Vance after the Vice President suggested the Texas Republican is already positioning himself for a 2028 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cruz accused Vance of being "insecure" while maintaining that his attention is currently on helping Republicans in the midterm elections.
JD Vance Calls Out Ted Cruz
On October 1, Vance addressed Cruz's political ambitions during an NBC News interview.
"It is really obvious to me that, at this very moment, Ted Cruz is running for president," Vance said. "At this moment, I'm not. I'm trying to help elect Republicans. That's what I'm going to keep on doing."
In response, a spokesperson told the outlet, "Senator Cruz has been focused on electing Republicans up and down the ballot this November, and he will continue campaigning vigorously over the next several weeks to help make that happen."
Ted Cruz Fires Back
Two days after Vance's remarks, Cruz responded during a phone interview with Politico.
"In my experience, people engage in political bomb-throwing when they're feeling insecure," Cruz said.
"So he's welcome to make whatever comments he likes. I'm going to keep focusing on the midterms and helping us win on Election Day in the next 30 days," he added.
Ted Cruz Left Door Open to 2028 Run
Cruz has previously made it clear that he is not ruling out a White House bid.
During an August interview with MS NOW, the senator rejected the suggestion that the GOP had already chosen Vance.
Cruz said his party will "have to decide who we are, what we do believe."
He added, "There will be time to figure that out. I'll certainly be part of the discussion."
Ted Cruz's 'Endorsement Philosphy'
During his MS NOW interview, the Texas republican also shed light on how he chooses a candidate to stand behind.
"My philosophy on endorsements is I support the most conservative candidate who can win," Cruz shared. "I look at, No. 1, what's their record? Have they been a conservative? Have they been principled?"
Cruz also praised Donald Trump, calling him "an extraordinary president."
"Trump doesn't hide in the corner. He is ferocious. I like that," Cruz explained. "I wish sometimes there was more message discipline and focus. And so, for 10 years, I mean, I talk to him every week, sometimes every day, and I try to urge him to do good things and urge him not to do bad things. And he doesn't always listen to me, but he frequently listens to me."