Tucker Carlson Warns Donald Trump Could Be Days Away From Launching Nuclear Strike on Iran — as He Claims 'WW3 Is Inevitable'
Nov. 2 2026, Updated 3:28 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson suggested the Trump administration could be days away from authorizing a nuclear strike on Iran under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson's Claims and Timeline
In a post shared to social media, Carlson said the potential target is Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, claiming "after the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable" and "that war would be short and final."
Carlson also wrote that Israeli intelligence believes Iran has restarted uranium enrichment at the site and that "no conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite" to destroy the tunnels.
"The only military option is a nuclear strike," he stated.
He cited an unnamed "informed observer" who said "Bibi calls Trump about it every day." Close observers, he added, believe Trump is likely to decide by November 7 whether to use nuclear weapons.
Carlson noted that Trump is currently listening to Vice President J.D. Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff, both of whom favor a diplomatic deal with Tehran.
He described Netanyahu as "cornered and desperate" after last week's Israeli election left his bloc short of a Knesset majority.
Carlson alleged that Netanyahu has pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe to restart major combat operations. He also said former President Barack Obama opposed a peace agreement being drafted in Doha.
Pickaxe Mountain and Ongoing Conflict
Pickaxe Mountain, or Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, lies roughly 1.5 kilometers south of Iran's Natanz nuclear complex in Isfahan province. Construction of an underground facility there began in 2020 after earlier sabotage at Natanz.
Independent analyses of satellite imagery, including work by the Institute for Science and International Security, indicate the tunnels are estimated at 80 to 100 meters or more beneath solid granite, with hardened entrances and a large security perimeter.
Iran has stated the site is intended for centrifuge production and assembly, and officials have denied that nuclear enrichment is occurring there.
The U.S. and Israel conducted major strikes on Iran in late February that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many senior officials. Trump has repeatedly said the United States still needs to address one or two remaining sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, and that such operations could be completed "in 10 minutes."
Trump's Statements
In an Oct. 15 interview with Newsmax, Trump explicitly ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran.
"I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to," he said, while confirming that the non-nuclear GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as the "mother of all bombs," remains an option.
He has also said the United States is monitoring activity at Pickaxe Mountain and that remaining facilities could be struck quickly if negotiations fail.
Broader Consequences
Carlson warned that a ground-level nuclear explosion at Pickaxe Mountain could contaminate the Persian Gulf and threaten drinking water for roughly 100 million people.
He further claimed that Russia has allegedly told other governments a U.S. nuclear strike would free Moscow to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, and that India, Pakistan and North Korea could be tempted to follow.
Carlson's post contains no independently verified evidence of an imminent nuclear decision.