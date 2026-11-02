Tucker Carlson Warns Donald Trump Could Be Days Away From Launching Nuclear Strike on Iran — as He Claims 'WW3 Is Inevitable'

In a post shared to social media, Carlson said the potential target is Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, claiming "after the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable" and "that war would be short and final."

Carlson also wrote that Israeli intelligence believes Iran has restarted uranium enrichment at the site and that "no conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite" to destroy the tunnels.

"The only military option is a nuclear strike," he stated.

He cited an unnamed "informed observer" who said "Bibi calls Trump about it every day." Close observers, he added, believe Trump is likely to decide by November 7 whether to use nuclear weapons.

Carlson noted that Trump is currently listening to Vice President J.D. Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff, both of whom favor a diplomatic deal with Tehran.

He described Netanyahu as "cornered and desperate" after last week's Israeli election left his bloc short of a Knesset majority.

Carlson alleged that Netanyahu has pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe to restart major combat operations. He also said former President Barack Obama opposed a peace agreement being drafted in Doha.