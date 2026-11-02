Texas Man in Zombie Costume Accused of Stabbing Two People at Coffee Shop After Staff Ordered He Get Rid of Alcoholic Beverage
Nov. 2 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
A comedy show at a coffee shop in Texas abruptly ended when two people were stabbed, RadarOnline.com can report.
On October 28, Buzz Mill Coffee was hosting its weekly comedy show when a man wearing a zombie costume walked in. He reportedly bought an alcoholic drink despite the shop’s ban, and staff asked him to throw it away.
Suspect Attacks Customer and Employee
The man, later identified as 20-year-old Shankar Temple Grace, grabbed a knife, walked outside to the patio, and stabbed two people: a customer and a staff member.
Police were immediately called to the scene. One witness told CBS Austin there were about 15 or 16 cop cars there.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of them sustained life-threatening injuries but was swiftly treated.
Victims in Stable Condition
"We are very excited to say that everyone is going to be okay," Buzz Mill Coffee owner Jason Sabala told the outlet, speaking of the victims.
"Their current status is stable," the Austin Police Department also confirmed in a news release.
The suspect managed to flee the scene at the time, but he was arrested later that night by cops who found him on a nearby walking trail.
Police are investigating whether there is any connection between Grace and the victims.
Suspect's Past Behavior
Sabala was no stranger to the perpetrator. He told the outlet Grace had attended his shop multiple times wearing costume makeup "on a normal basis."
"There’s never been any instances of APD being called. There’s never been any instances with security being called," Sabala stated.
However, regulars of the shop told cops Grace may have caused disturbances in the past.
Potential 20-Year Prison Sentence
As the case continues, the coffee bar owner shared that the weekly comedy shows will continue.
The 20-year-old, meanwhile, faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.
In Texas, if Grace is convicted of these charges, he faces up to 20 years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines. Additionally, he will have a permanent criminal record displaying the felony per Texas Penal Code §22.02.
The Austin Police Department will provide any further updates.