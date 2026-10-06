Arizona Man Confesses to Stabbing Woman 15 Times While She Was Hiking — as Killer Worried About 'Salvation of His Soul'

"While no sentence will ever bring Lauren back, we are relieved knowing that he will never be released," Heike's family wrote in a statement . "We miss Lauren more than words can express. She should be here, living the life she loved and continuing to build the future she had dreamed for herself. Nothing can restore the dreams she had for herself or the future we were dreaming for her."

They added they'll "forever grieve" the loss of Lauren. On April 29, 2023, a woman walking her dog on a Phoenix hiking trail discovered Heike's body. The victim lived near the trail and went there frequently.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy and revealed she'd been stabbed 15 times, and one of the stabs went three inches deep.

Defensive scratches were also found on Heike's arms. Teasley, then 22 years old, was arrested after his DNA was found on one of her shoes.

Additionally, surveillance footage showed Teasley following Heike on the path and only he running away afterwards.