Arizona Man Confesses to Stabbing Woman 15 Times While She Was Hiking — as Killer Worried About 'Salvation of His Soul'
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET
Zion Teasley has pleaded guilty to the brutal 2023 murder of Lauren Heike, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In April 2023, Teasley attacked and stabbed Heike 15 times while she was out jogging. The 25-year-old confessed to the murder as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.
What Happened to Lauren Heike?
"While no sentence will ever bring Lauren back, we are relieved knowing that he will never be released," Heike's family wrote in a statement . "We miss Lauren more than words can express. She should be here, living the life she loved and continuing to build the future she had dreamed for herself. Nothing can restore the dreams she had for herself or the future we were dreaming for her."
They added they'll "forever grieve" the loss of Lauren. On April 29, 2023, a woman walking her dog on a Phoenix hiking trail discovered Heike's body. The victim lived near the trail and went there frequently.
A medical examiner performed an autopsy and revealed she'd been stabbed 15 times, and one of the stabs went three inches deep.
Defensive scratches were also found on Heike's arms. Teasley, then 22 years old, was arrested after his DNA was found on one of her shoes.
Additionally, surveillance footage showed Teasley following Heike on the path and only he running away afterwards.
A 'Death Sentence' Confession
Per a publication, when investigators spoke to Teasley following his arrest, at first he didn't admit to the attack. Instead, he said he heard about the attack on the news and hoped she was okay.
Yet when officials showed Teasley the footage of himself on the trail, he reportedly said, "That's me. I think, is it? I don't know."
The cop told Teasley to be honest, to which he responded that'd be a "death sentence." He asked the investigator if they wanted him to "just give up" his life.
When he was questioned about premeditation, Teasley explained he wouldn't plan to murder someone else, as he's "not the type" to kill a person.
Zion Teasley Issues With Gender Identity
During his interrogation, Teasley also allegedly told detectives he'd "want to look like" Heike.
While searching the suspect's phone, investigators reportedly found a screenshot stating, "when I see a beautiful woman, and I'm a man."
They allegedly also found pictures from Heike's social media Teasley downloaded after the murder, and an image of Teasley wearing an outfit they thought looked similar to Heike's when she died.
"I have been battling with my gender identity and sexuality. I am Christian, so this isn't allowed. I want to live a life of serving god, but how can I with these and other sins in the way. Ik I am forgiven for my sins. But it's still a lot of pressure and it's hard to maintain a good Christian mindset 24/7," Teasley reportedly wrote in a diary.
According to police, "Zion was concerned about the salvation of his soul due to his thoughts."
Gender identity was not officially established as a motive. Before Heike's murder, Teasley already had a lengthy criminal record, which included violent behavior towards women.
Zion Teasley's Criminal Record
Teasley had pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor as he viewed child sexual abuse material.
Additionally, he had been fired from a job after female coworkers said he was being aggressive towards them.
He was also convicted of armed robbery in 2021.