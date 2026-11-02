Haley Stevens' Staff Revolts After She Endorses Trump-Backed Republican Over Abdul El-Sayed

Stevens made the surprise endorsement Sunday after appearing with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit. The move came after a bitter breakdown with Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed , whom Stevens narrowly lost to in the August primary.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens ' decision to endorse Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has triggered an exodus from her congressional office just two days before Michigan voters head to the polls.

Haley Stevens' official staff resigned after she made the move

Stevens' longtime chief of staff, Justin German, resigned along with several other members of her congressional team following the endorsement. Her communications director also confirmed Sunday that he was no longer with the office.

German later stated on behalf of the departing staff members backing El-Sayed.

"As Haley Stevens' Chief of Staff for eight years, I speak on behalf of our team in wholeheartedly supporting Abdul El-Sayed for Senate," German said.

He added that the staff was "shocked and heartbroken" by Stevens' decision and said several members had resigned, including himself.

The reaction underscored how sharply Stevens' position had changed after she initially accepted her primary defeat and endorsed El-Sayed.