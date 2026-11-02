Haley Stevens' Staff Revolts After She Endorses Trump-Backed Republican Over Abdul El-Sayed
Nov. 2 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens' decision to endorse Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has triggered an exodus from her congressional office just two days before Michigan voters head to the polls.
Stevens made the surprise endorsement Sunday after appearing with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit. The move came after a bitter breakdown with Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, whom Stevens narrowly lost to in the August primary.
Staff Revolt Erupts Inside Office
Stevens' longtime chief of staff, Justin German, resigned along with several other members of her congressional team following the endorsement. Her communications director also confirmed Sunday that he was no longer with the office.
German later stated on behalf of the departing staff members backing El-Sayed.
"As Haley Stevens' Chief of Staff for eight years, I speak on behalf of our team in wholeheartedly supporting Abdul El-Sayed for Senate," German said.
He added that the staff was "shocked and heartbroken" by Stevens' decision and said several members had resigned, including himself.
The reaction underscored how sharply Stevens' position had changed after she initially accepted her primary defeat and endorsed El-Sayed.
From Unity Event To GOP Endorsement
Stevens was expected to attend a Detroit church event with El-Sayed and Rep. James Clyburn on Sunday as part of an effort to demonstrate Democratic unity. Instead, she appeared alongside Rogers at Perfecting Church and announced her endorsement.
In a video posted to X, Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign and should stay away.
"And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today," Stevens said.
The endorsement came after Stevens had recently reiterated that she intended to vote for El-Sayed despite tensions between them.
Why The Feud Exploded Over Israel
The rupture followed a primary battle marked by major disagreements over Israel and Gaza.
The conflict flared again after Stevens demanded that El-Sayed condemn an outside-group advertisement criticizing U.S. support for Israel and connecting that support to rising grocery prices.
El-Sayed's campaign said the ad was not affiliated with his campaign.
The dispute intensified after Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, endorsed Rogers and criticized El-Sayed's position on Israel. Stevens had previously described the couple as a "household divided" while saying she still wanted El-Sayed to win.
El-Sayed's campaign ultimately asked Stevens not to attend its remaining events, according to people familiar with the situation. Stevens then backed Rogers.
Democrats Slam Betrayal As Trump Praises Move
Democratic leaders quickly condemned Stevens' decision. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called it "a despicable betrayal," while Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said Stevens had "abandoned everything she claims to care about."
President Donald Trump, who endorsed Rogers, praised Stevens and said he would "love" to have her join the Republican Party.
Michigan voters will decide Tuesday between El-Sayed and Rogers for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters. The race is considered important to the battle for control of the Senate.