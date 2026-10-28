JD Vance Tears Into 'Psychopath' Abdul El-Sayed by Accusing Democrat of 'Anti-White Racial Hate'

J.D Vance has laid into Abdul El-Sayed by accusing the Democratic Senate hopeful of spreading "anti-white racial hate." RadarOnline.com can reveal the veep, 42, used his speech in Michigan as a last-ditch pitch to swing voters, with polls showing the left-wing politician virtually tied with or leading Republican Mike Rogers one week from Election Day.

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Vance Questions El-Sayed's Heritage

Source: MEGA Vance pointed out how El-Sayed once said he was 'an immigrant from North Africa.'

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Vance claimed El-Sayed was "ashamed" of the state and said he's likely to kill off the local auto industry. He also told a cheering crowd that El-Sayed, 41, was an extremist and said if recent rioting in France spread to Detroit, the Democrat would be "right there and cheering them on." Vance continued: "Abdul El-Sayed was born just north of Detroit in a town called Rochester Hills. Yet he is claiming to be, and I quote, 'an immigrant from North Africa.' "For decades, he’s gone even further than that. He told people he is an Egyptian citizen.

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'He Has A Lot Of Weird Friends'

Source: MEGA Vance questioned people El-Sayed associates himself with.

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"Why? Why would you tell people that you were not from the community that you’re actually from? It's an insane claim to make… (He is) a man who would lie, who is so ashamed of this state that he would lie about being an immigrant from another continent." Vance added that El-Sayed "says that he wants to pass the green new scam and kill the auto industry of this state" and has "campaigned with his best friend Hasan Piker, a man who said that we deserved 9/11." However, Vance did stop short of embracing Donald Trump's characterization of El-Sayed, who is Muslim, as a "jihadist," saying instead: "I don’t know what's in the guy's heart. I just know he has a lot of weird friends."

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El-Sayed 'On The Side Of Terrorists', Says Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has linked El-Sayed to terrorists.

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Trump, on a visit to the state on Sunday, accused El-Sayed of being "on the side of the terrorists" and said Michigan needed to "stand up and fight" against him. He has also repeatedly used his middle name, Mohamed. El-Sayed told a rally of his own this weekend: "They think that by pointing at my name and my faith, that somehow you're going to ignore the fact that you can’t afford your gas or your groceries, can’t see a doctor." Rogers took the microphone about an hour before Vance, unleashing familiar attacks on El-Sayed and his campaign, such as his affiliation with the progressive streamer Piker and his initial response to the March attack on Temple Israel.

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Source: MEGA El-Sayed is tied with Mike Rogers in the polls.