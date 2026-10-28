JD Vance Tears Into 'Psychopath' Abdul El-Sayed by Accusing Democrat of 'Anti-White Racial Hate'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
J.D Vance has laid into Abdul El-Sayed by accusing the Democratic Senate hopeful of spreading "anti-white racial hate."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veep, 42, used his speech in Michigan as a last-ditch pitch to swing voters, with polls showing the left-wing politician virtually tied with or leading Republican Mike Rogers one week from Election Day.
Vance Questions El-Sayed's Heritage
Vance claimed El-Sayed was "ashamed" of the state and said he's likely to kill off the local auto industry.
He also told a cheering crowd that El-Sayed, 41, was an extremist and said if recent rioting in France spread to Detroit, the Democrat would be "right there and cheering them on."
Vance continued: "Abdul El-Sayed was born just north of Detroit in a town called Rochester Hills. Yet he is claiming to be, and I quote, 'an immigrant from North Africa.'
"For decades, he’s gone even further than that. He told people he is an Egyptian citizen.
'He Has A Lot Of Weird Friends'
"Why? Why would you tell people that you were not from the community that you’re actually from? It's an insane claim to make… (He is) a man who would lie, who is so ashamed of this state that he would lie about being an immigrant from another continent."
Vance added that El-Sayed "says that he wants to pass the green new scam and kill the auto industry of this state" and has "campaigned with his best friend Hasan Piker, a man who said that we deserved 9/11."
However, Vance did stop short of embracing Donald Trump's characterization of El-Sayed, who is Muslim, as a "jihadist," saying instead: "I don’t know what's in the guy's heart. I just know he has a lot of weird friends."
El-Sayed 'On The Side Of Terrorists', Says Trump
Trump, on a visit to the state on Sunday, accused El-Sayed of being "on the side of the terrorists" and said Michigan needed to "stand up and fight" against him. He has also repeatedly used his middle name, Mohamed.
El-Sayed told a rally of his own this weekend: "They think that by pointing at my name and my faith, that somehow you're going to ignore the fact that you can’t afford your gas or your groceries, can’t see a doctor."
Rogers took the microphone about an hour before Vance, unleashing familiar attacks on El-Sayed and his campaign, such as his affiliation with the progressive streamer Piker and his initial response to the March attack on Temple Israel.
El-Sayed denounced the "heinous attack" but then said "hurt people hurt people" in reference to the attacker, who had lost family in an Israeli air strike on Lebanon.
El-Sayed has since apologized and said he should have stopped at condemning the attack.
"If you can’t condemn terrorism, you can’t be in the United States Senate," Rogers, 63, said.
Rogers also touted support he says he has earned from some Michigan Democrats. His list included people who have said they won’t vote for El-Sayed, such as Birmingham attorney David Kramer, who said in an op-ed for The Detroit News that he would be "leaving the ballot blank."
Kramer chaired the campaign of El-Sayed's Democratic primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Birmingham.