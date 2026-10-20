Donald Trump Sparks Concerns of 'Cognitive Decline' After Repeatedly Claiming Barack Obama Would Be 'Testifying' for 'Mohammad' El-Sayed

During the rally, Trump appeared to struggle to keep the attack on track.

"He's gonna be testifying, or I guess, I think he will probably end up being testifying, I don't know. Whatever the h-ll he's doing,” he said, before correcting himself and acknowledging Obama’s planned campaign appearance.

He labeled Obama a "rotten president" and called El-Sayed arrogant, yet the remarks kept drifting as he tried to explain why the former president was traveling to Michigan.

The episode has fueled fresh questions about the president’s mental acuity at age 80, though the account itself does not establish cognitive decline.