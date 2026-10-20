JD Vance Appears to Take Nasty Swipe at Protester Demanding Release of Epstein Files With 'Racist' Remark
Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Vice President JD Vance appeared to make a jab at a protester who demanded the government take further action on the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent rally, a man stood up behind Vance, 42, and began shouting for the "release" of the documents and the need to "protect our children."
JD Vance Interrupted by Angry Epstein Protestor
The crowd around Vance broke into a "U.S.A." chant as many people held up signs reading, "Defend our future."
As the heckler was escorted away, Vance stood quietly. Once the coast was clear, he told the crowd, "Ladies and gentleman, I'm going to have to amend something I said earlier. I said we have had zero illegal border crosses in the United States of America."
Vance appeared to be suggesting that the interrupter was an undocumented immigrant.
Vance Scolded for 'Racist' Remark
As the clip circulated on social media, Vance received backlash from critics, who worried about politicians equating skin color to immigration status.
"JD is a racist piece of s--t," one user alleged.
Another person said, "So someone who speaks perfectly good English is labeled illegal just because he has dark skin? We have fallen so far."
"Well, so illegal immigrants wants (sic) more justice for US children than JD Vance and maga ?" yet another criticized. "Also chanting USA to a men (sic) that want justice for Epstein victims to silence him is stupid as f--k lmao."
"What a country we live in where protesting adults r--ing kids means you get kicked out (of) a rally for raising awareness and called an illegal immigrant. On top of that, the crowd chants USA, as if we are happy the p---s are being protected w-- is wrong with those people !!!" another critic said.
Epstein Files Redacted
The rollout of the Epstein files became shrouded in controversy. While President Donald Trump vowed to release the files early in his second term, even proclaiming they were sitting on his desk in the Oval Office, they were later stalled from moving into public view.
Ultimately, Congress intervened, forcing a release. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Ro Khanna, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.
When the documents were released publicly, it was after the initial deadline, and they were heavily redacted.
Trump's Response to Hecklers
Trump has also been met with a recent rush of hecklers at public events. In some instances, interrupters have even been attacked by those in the crowd.
The president himself has since faced backlash for his own responses to protesters.
"He’s going back home to mom," mocked Trump in a now-viral video clip from an Ohio rally.