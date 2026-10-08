Trump Critics Left Disgusted as MAGA Crowd 'Assaults' Protestor During Rally in Texas

During a recent event in Texas , a protester began to wander the crowd and shout out in opposition to the MAGA leader. However, another person in attendance was caught on video suddenly attacking the man and yanking his hair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

President Donald Trump carried on with his rally after a heckler in his audience appeared to be physically attacked.

There was a shocking altercation at a Trump rally in Texas that was caught on camera.

"Wow Trump gets heckled in Texas and the protester gets assaulted by a member of the crowd," wrote a reporter on X.

In the clip, a Trump supporter comes up from behind the protester and grabs onto his shirt and hair, yanking him toward the ground. Eventually the MAGA man is pulled away from the protester, who is met with boos after walking away.

Trump, on stage for the whole incident, remained silent through the act of aggression.

While it's unclear how much of the incident the president saw, upon returning to the podium, Trump asked the crowd, "Let me ask you something. Is there anything like a Trump rally?"