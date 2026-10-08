Trump Critics Left Disgusted as MAGA Crowd 'Assaults' Protestor During Rally in Texas
Oct. 8 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump carried on with his rally after a heckler in his audience appeared to be physically attacked.
During a recent event in Texas, a protester began to wander the crowd and shout out in opposition to the MAGA leader. However, another person in attendance was caught on video suddenly attacking the man and yanking his hair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
MAGA Fanatic 'Assaults' Protestor
"Wow Trump gets heckled in Texas and the protester gets assaulted by a member of the crowd," wrote a reporter on X.
In the clip, a Trump supporter comes up from behind the protester and grabs onto his shirt and hair, yanking him toward the ground. Eventually the MAGA man is pulled away from the protester, who is met with boos after walking away.
Trump, on stage for the whole incident, remained silent through the act of aggression.
While it's unclear how much of the incident the president saw, upon returning to the podium, Trump asked the crowd, "Let me ask you something. Is there anything like a Trump rally?"
Trump 'Lives for This Mayhem'
The moment, which aired on C-SPAN, drew anger from Trump critics, who felt his alleged flippancy toward the attack was concerning.
One critic claimed, "He loves it. Its exactly what he wants from his supporters. Just look at him soaking it in," as another claimed Trump "lives for this mayhem."
Trump Blamed for 'Violence' at Rally
Some critics even blamed his leadership for the alleged political violence and tension shown in the viral clip.
One person on X said, "Donald Trump has turned America into a never-ending episode of The Jerry Springer Show."
Another claimed Trump should be held legally responsible for the MAGA fan's actions.
"Thank goodness the assault is on video… sue trump for instigating this behavior," one commenter said.
A third said, "This is disgusting. Political violence should not be tolerated on either side," and a fourth replied, "This is Trump-approved MAGA violence. He was so proud to see this ego booster by his base."
Trump Rallies Compared to January 6
Another critic compared the altercation to a UFC event, which the president often attends. He also previously built a fight ring on the White House's South Lawn to host a UFC event for America's 250th anniversary.
The person wrote, "He likes rallies to be like ufc fights. Look at the those disgusting people cheering it on."
Another person liked the incident at the rally to the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, suggested: "Trump riling them up, exactly like on January 6."
A final critic added, "Just another good ole Trump rally. What a disgrace."