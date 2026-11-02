Haley Stevens Turns on Democratic Senate Nominee Abdul El-Sayed — as She Endorses Republican Mike Rogers Just Before Election Day
Nov. 2 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan endorsed Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers on Sunday, breaking with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed just two days before Election Day and triggering an immediate backlash from members of her own party.
Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed in August, had previously endorsed him and said she planned to support the Democratic ticket. Her reversal came after days of escalating tension between the two former primary rivals.
In a video announcing her decision, Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign.
"And he's right," she said. "And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today."
Haley Stevens Explains Her Decision
Stevens later defended the endorsement during a CNN interview but offered little additional explanation for the dramatic change.
"I changed my mind," she said, adding that El-Sayed had told her he did not need her endorsement. Stevens also insisted she remained committed to the Democratic Party while describing herself as "rock solid" in her support for Rogers.
The reversal came just hours after Stevens appeared with Rogers at a Detroit church service. She had been expected to appear with El-Sayed at a different church service alongside Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.
The planned appearance with El-Sayed fell apart amid their growing dispute.
Campaign Rift Centers on Israel
The latest tensions between Stevens and El-Sayed centered partly on an outside group's advertisement linking rising grocery prices to U.S. support for Israel.
Stevens called on El-Sayed to condemn the advertisement, which she characterized as antisemitic. El-Sayed said the ad was not affiliated with his campaign and said he disagreed with its contents.
The dispute followed an already contentious Democratic primary in which the candidates clashed over U.S. policy toward Israel.
El-Sayed was asked Sunday about Stevens' decision to back Rogers. Rather than focus on his former rival, he said he was concentrating on issues affecting Michigan voters.
"At the end of the day, I don't think about Haley Stevens," he said.
The fallout also came after Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, said he planned to vote for Rogers.
Democrats Condemn The Endorsement
Stevens' endorsement quickly drew criticism from Democratic leaders and lawmakers.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the move a "despicable betrayal" and reiterated Democrats' support for El-Sayed. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell also criticized Stevens' CNN appearance, calling it "painful."
Several members of Stevens' staff reportedly resigned following the endorsement, including longtime chief of staff Justin German, who had worked with her for eight years.
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel also publicly broke with Stevens, writing that she was "not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future."
Rogers and Trump Welcome Support
Rogers welcomed Stevens' endorsement and praised her as a courageous supporter. President Donald Trump also celebrated the move as a significant development in the Michigan Senate race.
Trump has separately attacked El-Sayed during the campaign, including by invoking the Sept. 11 attacks and calling the Democratic nominee a "jihadist," rhetoric that has drawn accusations of Islamophobia.
El-Sayed, a Detroit-born physician and former Wayne County health director, would become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate if he wins.
Rogers, a former congressman, is running with Trump's backing in a race that could play a role in determining control of the Senate.
Stevens' last-minute endorsement has added another major rupture to an already bitter Michigan contest, with voters heading to the polls Tuesday.