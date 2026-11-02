Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Haley Stevens Turns on Democratic Senate Nominee Abdul El-Sayed — as She Endorses Republican Mike Rogers Just Before Election Day

Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race
Source: @ MEGA

Stevens had previously endorsed Abdul El-Sayed after losing to him in the August Democratic primary.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan endorsed Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers on Sunday, breaking with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed just two days before Election Day and triggering an immediate backlash from members of her own party.

Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed in August, had previously endorsed him and said she planned to support the Democratic ticket. Her reversal came after days of escalating tension between the two former primary rivals.

In a video announcing her decision, Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign.

"And he's right," she said. "And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today."

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Stevens Explains Her Decision

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @ DSA_Watch/ X

Stevens announced her endorsement in a video and appeared with Rogers at a church service.

Stevens later defended the endorsement during a CNN interview but offered little additional explanation for the dramatic change.

"I changed my mind," she said, adding that El-Sayed had told her he did not need her endorsement. Stevens also insisted she remained committed to the Democratic Party while describing herself as "rock solid" in her support for Rogers.

The reversal came just hours after Stevens appeared with Rogers at a Detroit church service. She had been expected to appear with El-Sayed at a different church service alongside Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

The planned appearance with El-Sayed fell apart amid their growing dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

Campaign Rift Centers on Israel

Source: @ LucasSa56947288/ X

The endorsement prompted resignations from senior staff members in Stevens’ congressional office, reports said.

The latest tensions between Stevens and El-Sayed centered partly on an outside group's advertisement linking rising grocery prices to U.S. support for Israel.

Stevens called on El-Sayed to condemn the advertisement, which she characterized as antisemitic. El-Sayed said the ad was not affiliated with his campaign and said he disagreed with its contents.

The dispute followed an already contentious Democratic primary in which the candidates clashed over U.S. policy toward Israel.

El-Sayed was asked Sunday about Stevens' decision to back Rogers. Rather than focus on his former rival, he said he was concentrating on issues affecting Michigan voters.

"At the end of the day, I don't think about Haley Stevens," he said.

The fallout also came after Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, said he planned to vote for Rogers.

Article continues below advertisement

Democrats Condemn The Endorsement

Image Of Haley Stevens
Source: @ MEGA

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Stevens’ move a “despicable betrayal.”

Stevens' endorsement quickly drew criticism from Democratic leaders and lawmakers.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the move a "despicable betrayal" and reiterated Democrats' support for El-Sayed. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell also criticized Stevens' CNN appearance, calling it "painful."

Several members of Stevens' staff reportedly resigned following the endorsement, including longtime chief of staff Justin German, who had worked with her for eight years.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel also publicly broke with Stevens, writing that she was "not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of Sara Haines and JD Vance

The View's Sara Haines Argues J.D. Vance Supporting Controversial Political Ad Was the 'Nail in the Coffin' for Potential Presidential Run in 2028

Ken Paxton incorrectly stated the U.S. celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2026.

Ken Paxton Mocked by Critics After He Makes Embarrassing Mistake During Rally — Just Days Before Midterms

Rogers and Trump Welcome Support

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image Of Donald Trump and Mike Rogers
Source: @ MEGA

Rogers and Donald Trump welcomed Stevens’ support as the closely contested Michigan race entered its final days.

Rogers welcomed Stevens' endorsement and praised her as a courageous supporter. President Donald Trump also celebrated the move as a significant development in the Michigan Senate race.

Trump has separately attacked El-Sayed during the campaign, including by invoking the Sept. 11 attacks and calling the Democratic nominee a "jihadist," rhetoric that has drawn accusations of Islamophobia.

El-Sayed, a Detroit-born physician and former Wayne County health director, would become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate if he wins.

Rogers, a former congressman, is running with Trump's backing in a race that could play a role in determining control of the Senate.

Stevens' last-minute endorsement has added another major rupture to an already bitter Michigan contest, with voters heading to the polls Tuesday.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.