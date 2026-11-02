Haley Stevens Turns on Democratic Senate Nominee Abdul El-Sayed — as She Endorses Republican Mike Rogers Just Before Election Day

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan endorsed Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers on Sunday, breaking with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed just two days before Election Day and triggering an immediate backlash from members of her own party.

Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed in August, had previously endorsed him and said she planned to support the Democratic ticket. Her reversal came after days of escalating tension between the two former primary rivals.

In a video announcing her decision, Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign.

"And he's right," she said. "And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today."