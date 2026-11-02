The View's Sara Haines Argues J.D. Vance Supporting Controversial Political Ad Was the 'Nail in the Coffin' for Potential Presidential Run in 2028
Nov. 2 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
The women of The View do not believe Republicans will choose J.D. Vance as their 2028 Presidential candidate, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to Sara Haines, his support of Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad certainly didn't help his case. The ad featured Ramaswamy's Democratic opponent Amy Acton's estranged mother, who branded her a liar.
Sara Haines Calls Out JD Vance
“I think supporting the ad that Vivek Ramaswamy did most recently really put the nail in the coffin," she began. "He continually is backing it now, as they’ve already realized that was probably a false turn."
"You showed me enough character in that ad to know you are not my person," Haines argued. "Ramaswamy is not my person. J.D. Vance is not my person."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares 2028 Predictions
As for Alyssa Farah Griffin, she agrees, but for different reasons.
“There’s this common thinking in Republican operative circles that J.D. Vance is the heir-apparent, and I’ve even heard people saying Marco Rubio is not even going to run," she explained. "No one would challenge a sitting vice president. I totally don’t think that’s the case."
The former White House staffer continued, "I think Ted Cruz will likely run. I think Ron DeSantis might be in it. Even (Pete) Hegseth might think he’s up to it."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Cites Vance's 'Brashness'
“The problem with JD Vance is he plays very well with the MAGAbase, but he hasn’t looked to embrace moderates and independents," she noted. "I will always think of him and hear the phrase, ‘I don’t really care what happens in Ukraine,’ or making fun of childless cat ladies."
"There’s this brashness and meanness that doesn’t bring more people into the fold," Griffin concluded.
Ana Navarro Urges Americans to Vote
Ana Navarro interjected to stress the importance of getting out to vote this Tuesday, November 3.
"People need to make sure it’s on their schedule," she urged. "They need to call their family, their friends, their children, their network, their colleagues, and make sure everyone has a plan to vote."
"And then the next day after the election, we can start playing these power games," she added. "And we will be able to see just how bad the Trump stench that people like Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance will have to deal with in 2028 will be."