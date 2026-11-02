Lindsay Clancy's Pitbull Lawyer Kevin Reddington Clashes With Judge Over Holdout Juror in Tense Courtroom Showdown — Weeks After Explosive Mistrial

Things got heated in court as Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, tried to persuade Judge William F. Sullivan to dismiss murder charges against his client for killing her three children. The 36-year-old maintains that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis before the January 2023 deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Jurors spent more than six days deliberating whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths. In the end, 11 of them united to find her "not guilty by reason of insanity," while one holdout deemed her guilty, and refused to change his mind, leading to the mistrial.

At Monday's hearing, Reddington admonished the juror, naming him in court as Michael Desrovil. While Desrovil's identity was not a mystery, as he has given statements and interviews defending his decision, Sullivan was not happy to hear his name mentioned in court.