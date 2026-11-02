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Lindsay Clancy's Pitbull Lawyer Kevin Reddington Clashes With Judge Over Holdout Juror in Tense Courtroom Showdown — Weeks After Explosive Mistrial

Judge William Sullivan and attorney Kevin Reddington clashed during a hearing to discuss a possible retrial for Lindsay Clancy.
Source: LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK, AP

Judge William Sullivan and attorney Kevin Reddington clashed during a hearing to discuss a possible retrial for Lindsay Clancy.

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Nov. 2 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

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Lindsay Clancy's attorney clashed with the judge overseeing her case Monday, November 2, during a tension-filled hearing to discuss the possibility of a retrial for the Massachusetts mother who admitted to killing her three kids, RadarOnline.com can report.

Clancy's first trial ended in a mistrial after a lone holdout juror refused to budge on his opinion that she was guilty of knowingly committing her horrific crime.

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Kevin Reddington Angers the Judge

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Reddington angered the judge when he revealed the name of the holdout juror.
Source: CBS BOSTON

Reddington angered the judge when he revealed the name of the holdout juror.

Things got heated in court as Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, tried to persuade Judge William F. Sullivan to dismiss murder charges against his client for killing her three children. The 36-year-old maintains that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis before the January 2023 deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Jurors spent more than six days deliberating whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths. In the end, 11 of them united to find her "not guilty by reason of insanity," while one holdout deemed her guilty, and refused to change his mind, leading to the mistrial.

At Monday's hearing, Reddington admonished the juror, naming him in court as Michael Desrovil. While Desrovil's identity was not a mystery, as he has given statements and interviews defending his decision, Sullivan was not happy to hear his name mentioned in court.

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Judge Sullivan vs. Kevin Reddington

The judge admonished Reddington for publicly naming the juror.
Source: CBS BOSTON

The judge admonished Reddington for publicly naming the juror.

As Reddington argued for the court to look into Desrovil's answers on a juror questionnaire about prior arrests, Sullivan interrupted him, telling the lawyer, "I'm going to stop you right there."

But a defiant Reddington snapped back, "No, you're not gonna stop me."

Sullivan said there’s "no need here in this courtroom to use that" juror’s name, to which Reddington snarked back, "He’s got more face time than I do," seemingly referring to Desrovil's multiple media interviews.

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What Will Be the Aftermath of the Courtroom Tension?

Michael Desrovil has already outed himself in previous media interviews.
Source: FOX NEWS

Michael Desrovil has already outed himself in previous media interviews.

Speaking exclusively with Radar, legal analyst and trial attorney Shari Karney said Reddington's combative approach could come back to haunt him.

"Kevin Reddington is not there to make the judge comfortable; he is there to defend his client. But it’s a risky strategy that could backfire," she said. "Could a judge legally 'hold a grudge'? Legally, no. They’re supposed to be an impartial arm of justice and law. Remember, justice is supposed to be blind."

"But here’s the reality: Judges are human, and when a courtroom relationship becomes openly combative, every ruling is going to be scrutinized," Karney continued. "The question is not whether the judge and defense lawyer like each other. The question is whether Lindsay Clancy receives a fair process."

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A decision on a retrial for Clancy could come later this month.
Source: LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK

A decision on a retrial for Clancy could come later this month.

No decisions on any prosecution or defense motions were announced at Monday's hearing, and the parties are scheduled to meet again on Nov. 16, when a decision on whether to retry Clancy could finally be announced.

Clancy admitted she strangled her children with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023, after sending her then-husband, Patrick, out to pick up medication and takeout for dinner.

She then slashed her wrists and neck, and jumped out a second-story window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, asserting that she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and hallucinated a man's voice commanding her to kill herself and the children.

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