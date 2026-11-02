Ken Paxton Mocked by Critics After He Makes Embarrassing Mistake During Rally — Just Days Before Midterms

The actual anniversary Paxton is referencing is America’s 250th birthday, a celebration that the Trump administration put considerable effort into promoting this year, RadarOnline can report.

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton faced widespread mockery after incorrectly claiming the United States celebrated its 200th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

The USA's bicentennial was celebrated in 1976.

While discussing Independence Day, Paxton said, “So, I want to finish, as you know, July 4th we celebrated something pretty cool. We celebrated the 200th anniversary of our country.”

The United States actually marked its 250th anniversary, the semiquincentennial, on that date.

America’s 200th anniversary, known as the Bicentennial, was celebrated in 1976.