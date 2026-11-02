Ken Paxton Mocked by Critics After He Makes Embarrassing Mistake During Rally — Just Days Before Midterms
Nov. 2 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton faced widespread mockery after incorrectly claiming the United States celebrated its 200th anniversary on July 4, 2026.
The actual anniversary Paxton is referencing is America’s 250th birthday, a celebration that the Trump administration put considerable effort into promoting this year, RadarOnline can report.
The Historical Blunder
While discussing Independence Day, Paxton said, “So, I want to finish, as you know, July 4th we celebrated something pretty cool. We celebrated the 200th anniversary of our country.”
The United States actually marked its 250th anniversary, the semiquincentennial, on that date.
America’s 200th anniversary, known as the Bicentennial, was celebrated in 1976.
Social Media Reaction
As the clip circulated online, social media critics torched Paxton for mixing up the important dates, especially considering he was not even in the U.S. at the time.
"200 is the new 250!!" one user wrote, and another person chimed in, "Who is 'we'? You celebrated 4th of July in the country we declared independence from instead of in America."
"You seem confused. Maybe because you were in the UK on July 4, 2026,with your mistress," a third person joked, and a fourth asked, "Who is voting for these dumb motherf-----s?"
Ken Paxton Down in the Polls
Paxton is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, facing Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in a closely watched contest that could help determine control of the chamber.
President Donald Trump has strongly backed Paxton and was preparing additional campaign stops in the state to boost Republican candidates.
As Radar previously reported, George W. Bush’s brother Neil has crossed party lines to support Talarico in the Texas U.S. Senate race, citing concerns about Paxton’s record.
2 Hours Late for His Own Rally
In a separate incident, a speaker at a October 29 rally for Paxton in Beaumont pleaded with attendees not to leave while the candidate was running more than two hours late.
Ray Callas, a Texas House candidate, told the crowd, “Do me a favor. Please don’t leave. I don’t want the media to turn it in saying that people don’t like Ken Paxton.”
Most attendees remained seated even after Callas urged them to stand and cheer when Paxton’s bus arrived.
The politician later praised those who stayed as the “hardiest crowd” he had.
However, Paxton is trailing Talarico in several recent polls, raising concerns among Republicans about holding the Texas Senate seat.