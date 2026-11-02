J.D. Vance Mercilessly Mocked for 'Embarrassing Halloween' Costume — 'This Guy Will Never Be President'

Vance was snapped holding baby son Alec in the photo, alongside wife Usha, 40, and children Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4, all of whom stuck to the spooky memo.

Dressed in a grey-haired wig and robe, Vance wrote in the caption: "Hey guys, Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf."

"Wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun, be safe, eat a lot of candy."

Alec, who was born in July, was seen in a knitted hat complete with long elf ears resembling the house elf from the Potter franchise.