Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance Mercilessly Mocked for 'Embarrassing Halloween' Costume — 'This Guy Will Never Be President'

picture of JD vance in halloween outfit
Source: @VP;Instagram

J.D. Vance has been mocked for dressing up as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore for Halloween.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

J.D. Vance has been brutally mocked for his Harry Potter-themed Halloween costume.

RadarOnline.com can reveal critics have been lining up to poke fun at the Veep for dressing up as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore for an image posted on his social media pages.

Article continues below advertisement

'Literally Just Keeps Hitting All New Lows'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of JD Vance and wife Usha
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said his kids were fans of 'Harry Potter.'

Article continues below advertisement

Vance was snapped holding baby son Alec in the photo, alongside wife Usha, 40, and children Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4, all of whom stuck to the spooky memo.

Dressed in a grey-haired wig and robe, Vance wrote in the caption: "Hey guys, Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf."

"Wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun, be safe, eat a lot of candy."

Alec, who was born in July, was seen in a knitted hat complete with long elf ears resembling the house elf from the Potter franchise.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @VP;Instagram

Vance posed up with wife Usha and their four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

'It’s Kind Of Like Fat, Old JD'

picture of jd vance
Source: MEGA

The Veep joked his costume was a glimpse into the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics online were less than impressed by Vance's lighthearted post.

"Holy s---. This dude will never be president," one social media user wrote, and another said, "J.D. Vance literally just keeps hitting all new lows."

A third chimed in, "That's the worst Dumbledore costume I've ever seen," while a fourth added, "Thank you. I was trying to figure out what Star Wars character he was."

Vance had previewed the costume the day before.

In comments reported from a Fox News appearance, he explained, "I actually already have my costume. You know, my kids are really into Harry Potter, and so I’m going as Dumbledore."

"If you think about it, with the beard, the white hair, it’s kind of like fat, old J.D., so I feel very comfortable in my Dumbledore costume."

Article continues below advertisement

Vance's Backside Gag Falls Flat

picture of jd vance
Source: MEGA

Vance was criticized for not taking question seriously.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Faces New Scandal as 'Explosive' Pentagon Files Hidden in Gun Safe Threaten to Bring Him Down

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio Scraps G20 Photo Op After European Diplomats Refuse to Pose With Russia's Lavrov Ahead of Trump's Golf Club Summit

Article continues below advertisement

As Radar reported, the Vice President also faced backlash from critics online after one of his latest jokes fell flat.

During a Fox News town hall on Thursday, October 29, Kate White, the VP of Texas Christian University's Turning Point USA chapter, questioned how he expects young Americans to marry and have children when homeownership is largely unattainable.

"How does the right and yourself expect us to start families young when you know the average price of a home in America now costs more than $415,000, which just feels out of reach for us,” she asked.

In response, Vance made a reference to Sen. Jon Husted's backside.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of jd vance
Source: MEGA

Vance was blasted for his comment.

“Well, first of all, again, thank you for the question and thanks for the support,” he began. “I want to point out that I think that I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions by my count, I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s a-- and it was by Jesse Watters.”

One social media user called it a "tone deaf moment," while another added, "I genuinely cannot believe this is a real exchange between a voter and the Vice President of the United States."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.