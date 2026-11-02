J.D. Vance Mercilessly Mocked for 'Embarrassing Halloween' Costume — 'This Guy Will Never Be President'
Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance has been brutally mocked for his Harry Potter-themed Halloween costume.
RadarOnline.com can reveal critics have been lining up to poke fun at the Veep for dressing up as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore for an image posted on his social media pages.
'Literally Just Keeps Hitting All New Lows'
Vance was snapped holding baby son Alec in the photo, alongside wife Usha, 40, and children Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4, all of whom stuck to the spooky memo.
Dressed in a grey-haired wig and robe, Vance wrote in the caption: "Hey guys, Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf."
"Wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun, be safe, eat a lot of candy."
Alec, who was born in July, was seen in a knitted hat complete with long elf ears resembling the house elf from the Potter franchise.
'It’s Kind Of Like Fat, Old JD'
Critics online were less than impressed by Vance's lighthearted post.
"Holy s---. This dude will never be president," one social media user wrote, and another said, "J.D. Vance literally just keeps hitting all new lows."
A third chimed in, "That's the worst Dumbledore costume I've ever seen," while a fourth added, "Thank you. I was trying to figure out what Star Wars character he was."
Vance had previewed the costume the day before.
In comments reported from a Fox News appearance, he explained, "I actually already have my costume. You know, my kids are really into Harry Potter, and so I’m going as Dumbledore."
"If you think about it, with the beard, the white hair, it’s kind of like fat, old J.D., so I feel very comfortable in my Dumbledore costume."
Vance's Backside Gag Falls Flat
As Radar reported, the Vice President also faced backlash from critics online after one of his latest jokes fell flat.
During a Fox News town hall on Thursday, October 29, Kate White, the VP of Texas Christian University's Turning Point USA chapter, questioned how he expects young Americans to marry and have children when homeownership is largely unattainable.
"How does the right and yourself expect us to start families young when you know the average price of a home in America now costs more than $415,000, which just feels out of reach for us,” she asked.
In response, Vance made a reference to Sen. Jon Husted's backside.
“Well, first of all, again, thank you for the question and thanks for the support,” he began. “I want to point out that I think that I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions by my count, I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s a-- and it was by Jesse Watters.”
One social media user called it a "tone deaf moment," while another added, "I genuinely cannot believe this is a real exchange between a voter and the Vice President of the United States."