JD Vance Wades Into Barack Obama's White House Cheesecake Factory Dig by Blasting Ex-President for Being 'Super Elitist'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veep, 42, took issue with Obama comparing the glow-up to that of a " Cheesecake Factory run by Saddam Hussein."

J.D. Vance has laid into Barack Obama after the former president sniped at Donald Trump's White House renovations.

Speaking at a Texas town hall event hosted by Fox News' Jesse Watters, Vance said: "I didn't fully get it. I kind of like the Cheesecake Factory.

"I think it’s like a good example of how Obama, without even trying to be, just can’t help himself from being super elitist."

He continued: "Remember, this is the guy who said that people who wanted good jobs were 'clinging to their guns and their religion,' as if God and the Second Amendment were something to be ashamed of."

On Obama attempting to belittle Trump, Vance said the 65-year-old "drove home how divorced the Democrats are from actual Americans."