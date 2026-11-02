EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Controversial Ireland Cake Row Resurfaces Following His Death

Patrick Stewart's controversial intervention in Northern Ireland's so-called "cake" dispute has resurfaced following the Star Trek actor's death aged 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The British actor became embroiled in the controversy in 2015 after defending a Belfast bakery that refused to decorate a cake with a slogan supporting marriage equality.

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Source: Google Maps The actor backed Ashers Baking Company in 2015 over a marriage equality cake dispute.

Ashers Baking Company had been found liable for discrimination, prompting Stewart, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, to publicly support the bakers' freedom to reject a message conflicting with their religious beliefs. Speaking on BBC's Newsnight, Stewart described the dispute as a "deliciously difficult subject" and confirmed he supported the business' "rights to say no." His comments sparked criticism and confusion among some supporters who questioned why an outspoken equality campaigner – whose friends included openly g-- actor Sir Ian McKellen – would defend a business accused of discrimination against a customer.

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Actor Clarifies Position On Freedom Of Expression

Source: MEGA Stewart subsequently issued a statement clarifying he strongly supported equality.

Stewart subsequently issued a lengthy Facebook statement explaining his position concerned freedom of expression rather than opposition to same-gender marriage. He said: "In my view, this particular matter was not about discrimination, but rather personal freedoms and what constitutes them, including the freedom to object." The actor argued protecting equality and safeguarding freedom of speech were both essential principles, even when the competing rights created uncomfortable legal and moral questions. He added at the time: "Both equality and freedom of speech are fundamental rights – and this case underscores how we need to ensure one isn't compromised in the pursuit of the other." Stewart acknowledged his interpretation differed from the court's decision and recognized the concerns of those who believed the bakery's refusal amounted to discrimination. However, he strongly rejected suggestions defending the bakers' freedom of conscience meant endorsing their religious beliefs or opposing LGBTQ+ equality. He said: "What I cannot respect is that some have conflated my position on this single matter to assume I'm anti-equality or that I share the personal beliefs of the bakers." Stewart added: "Nothing, absolutely nothing, could be further from the truth."

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Bakery Maintained Refusal Concerned Message Not Customer

Source: MEGA The UK Supreme Court later ruled in 2018 that the bakery's refusal was lawful.

The controversy centered on Ashers Baking Company, which had refused to produce a cake carrying a message supporting same-gender marriage because its owners objected to the slogan on religious grounds. Following the initial ruling, the company announced plans to appeal, maintaining its objection concerned the requested message rather than the customer's sexuality. In a statement, the bakery said: "We continue to insist that we have done nothing wrong as we have discriminated against no individual, but rather acted according to what the Bible teaches regarding marriage." Stewart's intervention came amid wider arguments about the boundaries between religious convictions and anti-discrimination protections, particularly as public support for marriage equality was increasing. The actor emphasized his longstanding commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and praised Ireland's historic vote in favor of same-gender marriage. He said: "I have long championed the rights of the LGBT community, because equality should not only be, as the people of Ireland powerfully showed the world, universally embraced, but treasured."

Supreme Court Ruling And Full Statement Context

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Source: MEGA Stewart praised Ireland's historic vote supporting same-gender marriage.