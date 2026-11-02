Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Make New Double Jeopardy Push to Stop State Murder Trial

Luigi Mangione's lawyers are renewing their effort to stop his New York state murder trial, arguing that his federal guilty plea in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson bars prosecutors from pursuing a second case under New York's double jeopardy law.

The defense filed its latest arguments Friday, Oct. 30, after Manhattan prosecutors opposed dismissal earlier this month. Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking charges on Aug. 14, admitting that he shot Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024.

The dispute has already pushed the state trial off its original Sept. 8 start date. Justice Gregory Carro is scheduled to hear arguments on the dismissal motion Dec. 10.