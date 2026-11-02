Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Make New Double Jeopardy Push to Stop State Murder Trial

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione's legal team is now working to throw out his murder case

Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Luigi Mangione's lawyers are renewing their effort to stop his New York state murder trial, arguing that his federal guilty plea in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson bars prosecutors from pursuing a second case under New York's double jeopardy law.

The defense filed its latest arguments Friday, Oct. 30, after Manhattan prosecutors opposed dismissal earlier this month. Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking charges on Aug. 14, admitting that he shot Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024.

The dispute has already pushed the state trial off its original Sept. 8 start date. Justice Gregory Carro is scheduled to hear arguments on the dismissal motion Dec. 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawyers Renew Dismissal Bid After Federal Plea

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to two charges in August this year

Attorneys Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan are asking Carro to dismiss the state charges covered by their motion, including second-degree murder and weapons counts.

Mangione pleaded guilty in federal court to interstate stalking resulting in death and cyberstalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death. Both federal counts carry a potential maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

His lawyers filed their first state dismissal motion shortly after the federal plea. Carro subsequently postponed the state trial while the two sides litigated whether New York's double jeopardy protections apply.

Article continues below advertisement

Double Jeopardy Argument Centers On Same Conduct

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione's legal team stated in reference to his firearm that he was charged by the federal grand jury with possession of the same weapon at the same time and location

The defense is relying on New York's Criminal Procedure Law Section 40.20 rather than arguing that the U.S. Constitution independently prevents the two prosecutions.

New York's statute provides broader protection than the federal constitutional rule in certain circumstances, generally barring separate prosecutions for offenses based on the same act or criminal transaction unless a statutory exception applies.

In the new filing, Mangione's attorneys argue that the federal and state cases involve the same victim, gun, actions, location and time.

They contend that his federal guilty plea therefore already amounted to a prosecution for the conduct underlying the state murder charge.

The defense is also challenging the state's weapons counts, arguing that the firearm involved in those charges is the same weapon tied to the federal prosecution.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Say Cases Are Legally Distinct

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Prosecutor said that Luigi Mangione's state case can continue under an exception to the double jeopardy law

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has opposed the defense request.

In its Oct. 9 filing, prosecutors argued that the federal stalking charges and the state murder case address different offenses and conduct. The state case centers on second-degree murder and weapons offenses, while the federal case involved stalking resulting in death.

The prosecution's position puts the focus on exceptions within New York's double jeopardy statute, including provisions concerning offenses with substantially different elements or different types of harm.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
John Hinckley Jr. launches podcast decades after Reagan shooting, reflecting on his life since then.

EXCLUSIVE: John Hinckley Jr. Launches Podcast Decades After Reagan Shooting

Krew Zaugg got sentenced for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Sends Man, 22, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl, 15, to Prison Treatment Program — and He Could Be Released After Just One Year

What Comes Next For Both Cases

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione might face 25 years to life in prison if the state case goes forward

Carro is scheduled to hear arguments on the defense motion Dec. 10. The state trial remains on hold while the judge considers whether the prosecution can proceed.

The current motion targets Count 3, second-degree murder, and weapons Counts 4 through 10. It does not seek dismissal of Count 11, which alleges possession of a forged New Jersey driver's license.

Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Dec. 18. Each of his two federal convictions carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.