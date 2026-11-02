Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Make New Double Jeopardy Push to Stop State Murder Trial
Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's lawyers are renewing their effort to stop his New York state murder trial, arguing that his federal guilty plea in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson bars prosecutors from pursuing a second case under New York's double jeopardy law.
The defense filed its latest arguments Friday, Oct. 30, after Manhattan prosecutors opposed dismissal earlier this month. Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking charges on Aug. 14, admitting that he shot Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024.
The dispute has already pushed the state trial off its original Sept. 8 start date. Justice Gregory Carro is scheduled to hear arguments on the dismissal motion Dec. 10.
Lawyers Renew Dismissal Bid After Federal Plea
Attorneys Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan are asking Carro to dismiss the state charges covered by their motion, including second-degree murder and weapons counts.
Mangione pleaded guilty in federal court to interstate stalking resulting in death and cyberstalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death. Both federal counts carry a potential maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
His lawyers filed their first state dismissal motion shortly after the federal plea. Carro subsequently postponed the state trial while the two sides litigated whether New York's double jeopardy protections apply.
Double Jeopardy Argument Centers On Same Conduct
The defense is relying on New York's Criminal Procedure Law Section 40.20 rather than arguing that the U.S. Constitution independently prevents the two prosecutions.
New York's statute provides broader protection than the federal constitutional rule in certain circumstances, generally barring separate prosecutions for offenses based on the same act or criminal transaction unless a statutory exception applies.
In the new filing, Mangione's attorneys argue that the federal and state cases involve the same victim, gun, actions, location and time.
They contend that his federal guilty plea therefore already amounted to a prosecution for the conduct underlying the state murder charge.
The defense is also challenging the state's weapons counts, arguing that the firearm involved in those charges is the same weapon tied to the federal prosecution.
Prosecutors Say Cases Are Legally Distinct
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has opposed the defense request.
In its Oct. 9 filing, prosecutors argued that the federal stalking charges and the state murder case address different offenses and conduct. The state case centers on second-degree murder and weapons offenses, while the federal case involved stalking resulting in death.
The prosecution's position puts the focus on exceptions within New York's double jeopardy statute, including provisions concerning offenses with substantially different elements or different types of harm.
What Comes Next For Both Cases
Carro is scheduled to hear arguments on the defense motion Dec. 10. The state trial remains on hold while the judge considers whether the prosecution can proceed.
The current motion targets Count 3, second-degree murder, and weapons Counts 4 through 10. It does not seek dismissal of Count 11, which alleges possession of a forged New Jersey driver's license.
Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Dec. 18. Each of his two federal convictions carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.