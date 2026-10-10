EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione Accused of Trying to 'Manipulate' Court Calendar to Escape Murder Trial — as Prosecutors Expose Legal Strategy
Oct. 9 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione has been accused of attempting to manipulate the court calendar to escape his New York murder trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office made the explosive allegations in an October 9 filing opposing Mangione's attempt to dismiss the remaining state charges connected to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione's Legal Strategy Exposed
In the filing, prosecutors accused Mangione's defense team of attempting to exploit the scheduling of his separate state and federal proceedings to manufacture a double-jeopardy claim.
The 28-year-old's attorneys have argued that his federal guilty plea to stalking and cyberstalking charges should prevent New York authorities from pursuing a separate murder prosecution.
However, prosecutors insist the two cases involve legally distinct offenses and that the state is entitled to continue pursuing its charges.
The filing revisits a February 6 court hearing in which Mangione's defense attorneys openly discussed the potential advantages of having the federal proceedings move forward first.
Defense Reveals Double-Jeopardy Plan
When the judge suggested that the defense raise the scheduling conflict with the federal court, an attorney responded that doing something contrary to Mangione's interests would constitute "legal malpractice."
The attorney continued: "Of course if there's an opportunity for a double jeopardy, that is our legal obligation to do, and that is what we're going to do."
Prosecutors also disputed the defense team's characterization of earlier courtroom exchanges.
Mangione's attorneys had cited statements by prosecutors as evidence that authorities understood the order of the trials could determine whether New York's double-jeopardy protections applied.
Prosecutors Allege Calendar Manipulation
But Bragg's office pushed back, arguing that the defense had misrepresented those discussions.
According to the October 9 memorandum, prosecutors previously accused Mangione's lawyers of attempting to manipulate the court's calendar to manufacture a statutory double-jeopardy claim.
The district attorney's office maintained that the defense was seeking to delay the state proceedings in hopes that a federal resolution would prevent New York from continuing its prosecution.
Prosecutors denied that their earlier courtroom remarks amounted to any concession that Mangione's legal strategy would succeed. The filing also reveals how quickly Mangione's attorneys moved after his federal guilty plea.
Guilty Plea Triggers Dismissal Bid
On August 14, Mangione appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to stalking and cyberstalking charges.
According to prosecutors, his defense filed a motion seeking dismissal of the state murder and weapons charges less than an hour after the federal proceeding concluded. The motion alleged violations of statutory double-jeopardy protections and constitutional due process.
Mangione's lawyers have also accused state and federal authorities of coordinating their prosecutions in ways that undermined his defense.
Bragg's office rejected those allegations, insisting both prosecutions proceeded independently and that communications over scheduling were lawful. The Manhattan district attorney's office is now urging the judge to deny the dismissal motion in its entirety, allowing Mangione's state murder prosecution to move forward.