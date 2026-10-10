EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione Accused of Trying to 'Manipulate' Court Calendar to Escape Murder Trial — as Prosecutors Expose Legal Strategy

In the filing, prosecutors accused Mangione's defense team of attempting to exploit the scheduling of his separate state and federal proceedings to manufacture a double-jeopardy claim.

The 28-year-old's attorneys have argued that his federal guilty plea to stalking and cyberstalking charges should prevent New York authorities from pursuing a separate murder prosecution.

However, prosecutors insist the two cases involve legally distinct offenses and that the state is entitled to continue pursuing its charges.

The filing revisits a February 6 court hearing in which Mangione's defense attorneys openly discussed the potential advantages of having the federal proceedings move forward first.