EXCLUSIVE: Inside Luigi Mangione's Crazy Legal Moves — Accused Killer Bails on 'Emotional Disturbance' Strategy After Just One Day
July 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's legal defense strategy seems a bit, well, crazy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alleged insurance CEO assassin/woke folk hero's lawyers announced they would be mounting an "extreme emotional disturbance" defense, only to bizarrely reverse field the following day.
Defense Strategy Suddenly Abandoned
"The defense respectfully withdraws CPL 250.10 notice at this time," the accused killer's lawyers wrote to Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Before the withdrawal, legal pundits seemed to agree the initial strategy was to play on the 28-year-old Ivy Leaguer's state of mind when he allegedly pulled the trigger and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood on a Manhattan sidewalk in December 2024.
"This is not a crazy defense," according to legendary New York City defense lawyer Ron Kuby, who is not part of Mangione's legal team.
He explained the strategy would open the door to a flood of testimony about not only Mangione's deluded state of mind when he allegedly pulled the trigger, but also expose the reasons for his fury toward America's private health care system and its callousness toward suffering citizens.
"Everything that Luigi knew or believed about the health care system – all of his grievances, all of his bitterness, all of his history – comes into evidence," Kuby said.
Support May Have Backfired
Jurors, he argued, would not need to agree with Mangione's rage, only understand how it could have spiraled into a catastrophic loss of control.
Now, Mangione's defense team "cannot call any mental health experts to testify about his mental health," is barred from showing jurors "any psychiatric or mental health records," and "cannot introduce any evidence that talks about him having any psychiatric malady," Kuby said.
Legal sources speculated Mangione's ego may have played a role in the shocking reversal of strategy. The alleged gunman has become a rock star with protesters who view him as an avenging angel against the allegedly callous policies of America's health care system.
Insiders speculate the widespread support may have emboldened the accused killer to feed on his own press clippings.
Defense Suffers Embarrassing Reversal
"Such a reversal is embarrassing to the defense team," says New York criminal defense attorney Peter J. Gleason. "There's a good chance Mangione didn't approve of the strategy."
"A psychiatric defense might have conflicted with Luigi Mangione's public persona or the image he wants to project."
Gleason, who is not part of Mangione's defense team either, also pointed out that Mangione would be forced to concede he actually killed Thompson.
"While most agree our health care system is in disarray, using it to rationalize murder is likely to backfire," said Gleason. "Jurors may sympathize with the criticism of the system but condemn an intentional killing."