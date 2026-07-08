EXCLUSIVE: Inside Luigi Mangione's Crazy Legal Moves — Accused Killer Bails on 'Emotional Disturbance' Strategy After Just One Day

"The defense respectfully withdraws CPL 250.10 notice at this time," the accused killer's lawyers wrote to Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Before the withdrawal, legal pundits seemed to agree the initial strategy was to play on the 28-year-old Ivy Leaguer's state of mind when he allegedly pulled the trigger and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood on a Manhattan sidewalk in December 2024.

"This is not a crazy defense," according to legendary New York City defense lawyer Ron Kuby, who is not part of Mangione's legal team.

He explained the strategy would open the door to a flood of testimony about not only Mangione's deluded state of mind when he allegedly pulled the trigger, but also expose the reasons for his fury toward America's private health care system and its callousness toward suffering citizens.

"Everything that Luigi knew or believed about the health care system – all of his grievances, all of his bitterness, all of his history – comes into evidence," Kuby said.