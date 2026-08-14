Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Stalking Resulting in the Death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Aug. 14 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges related to the alleged killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The plea, which came down Friday, August 14, at a surprise hearing, could have immediate effects on his upcoming New York state trial.
Luigi Mangione's Surprise Plea Throws His Court Cases into Chaos
Mangione pleaded guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death. The harsher charges of murder that could have resulted in the death penalty were previously thrown out.
The 28-year-old had reportedly been in talks to reach a deal since June, but negotiations apparently fell through until now.
Mangione's lawyers are expected to now use any plea deal in federal court to try to get him out of his separate trial in New York state court by arguing that "double jeopardy" prevents him from being tried twice for the same crime.
The plea puts a sudden end to his federal case before trial, but he is still scheduled to face separate murder and other charges in New York state court beginning September 8.
His sentencing in the federal trial will come on Dececember 18.
Luigi Mangione Speaks in Court
Mangione was asked in court today by Judge Margaret Garnett if he was aware of what he was doing, to which he responded, "Yes."
According to courthouse sources, Mangione read from a statement: "After years of enduring severe pain from a broken back, navigating the obstacles of the health insurance system… I learned that UHC would be holding an annual investor conference in NYC on December 4 2024.
"In Nov. 2024, I traveled from outside of New York State to Manhattan. I then emailed UHC leadership posing as an investor at a firm managing over $50billion in assets and requesting information about the conference."
'I Knew What I Was Doing Was Illegal'
He said he received a response within an hour.
"I traveled to New York with the intent to shoot Brian Thompson," he said flatly. "On the morning of December 4, 2024, I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan, and he died. When I did so, I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or serious bodily injury."
Mangione concluded, "I knew what I was doing was illegal."
Luigi Mangione Faces a Maximum of Life in Prison
Court analysts have emphasized that this is not a plea deal, nor has he reached a deal. He's admitted to the killing in hopes of securing a lighter punishment at his sentencing.
Mangione now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty, and would have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being released for good behavior. Any sentence he faces in his state case could also be added to his federal punishment.
Defense attorney Karen Agnifilo confirmed there is no plea agreement between Luigi and the government. Instead, the government has reportedly submitted a letter stating what it believes the sentencing range should be: approximately 24 to 30 years.