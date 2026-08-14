Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Stalking Resulting in the Death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Mangione pleaded guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death. The harsher charges of murder that could have resulted in the death penalty were previously thrown out.

The 28-year-old had reportedly been in talks to reach a deal since June, but negotiations apparently fell through until now.

Mangione's lawyers are expected to now use any plea deal in federal court to try to get him out of his separate trial in New York state court by arguing that "double jeopardy" prevents him from being tried twice for the same crime.

The plea puts a sudden end to his federal case before trial, but he is still scheduled to face separate murder and other charges in New York state court beginning September 8.

His sentencing in the federal trial will come on Dececember 18.