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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Hugh Hefner 'Warned FBI About Jeffrey Epstein' After Playmate Alleged She Was 'Abused and Trafficked' by Disgraced Financier

Hugh Hefner allegedly warned the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein for years.
Source: mega

Hugh Hefner allegedly warned the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein for years.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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Hugh Hefner reportedly notified the FBI that one of his magazine models was s-xually abused and trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned, but the agency didn't take any action for 15 years.

According to newly discovered court documents, former Playmate Audra Christiansen told Hefner in 2005 that she was an Epstein survivor, and asked the groundbreaking publisher to call the FBI on her behalf.

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Audra Christiansen Claims Her Cries for Help Went Unanswered

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One of the the magazine founder's models begged him to call the FBI for her.
Source: mega

One of the the magazine founder's models begged him to call the FBI for her.

Christiansen claimed in the documents that "she was naked and r-ped by Epstein" and then "trafficked for 10 years." She reportedly begged Hefner to speak to the authorities, believing his famous name would carry more weight.

Hefner, who died in 2017 at age 91, apparently called the FBI "multiple times" to relay his model's claims, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown revealed in her Substack column.

The court document indicated that the FBI would follow up on Christiansen's claims, but the agency didn't reach out to her until October of 2020.

"For about fifteen years, the FBI did not investigate Ms. Christiansen’s tips or follow up on her allegations," the court documents allege.

Christiansen's claims are part of a larger legal complaint filed by 34 Epstein survivors against the United States, alleging their cries of abuse at the hands of the businessman went unheeded.

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Complains the FBI Failed to Act on Allegations Against Jeffrey Epstein

The Playmate was hopeful Hefner's name could get faster results.
Source: mega

The Playmate was hopeful Hefner's name could get faster results.

The complaint alleges the FBI did not investigate the model's claim and by not doing so, "violated mandatory policies and protocols requiring it to investigate claims, like Ms. Christiansen's, of child s-xual abuse and trafficking."

It also claimed that by "failing to investigate credible tips, such as Ms. Christiansen's allegations, the FBI created a foreseeable zone of risk to future victims of Epstein’s s-x trafficking enterprise, including Plaintiffs."

Arick Fudali, who represents several Epstein survivors, told NewsNation, "The latest reporting about the FBI ignoring complaints about Epstein in 2005 are devastating but not surprising. Law enforcement has failed Epstein’s survivors for decades and continues to do so today at the highest level."

The FBI is trying to dismiss the survivors' allegations, arguing they were too late to file since the alleged cases were between 1996 and 2017.

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Jeffrey Epstein 'Tried to Exploit' a Previous Girlfriend

Former alleged victims say Epstein was always on the lookout for women he could take advantage of.
Source: MEGA

Former alleged victims say Epstein was always on the lookout for women he could take advantage of.

Epstein seemed to always be on the lookout for models he could "traffic". As Radar previously revealed, even his former girlfriends and lovers were allegedly not safe from his devious plans.

Patricia Schmidt was 23 years old and working as a Bear Stearns office assistant when the pair began a year-long consensual relationship after meeting through her boss. Before long, she told 60 Minutes Australia that she was falling in love with him.

However, when she looked back at her diaries from the time, she realized she was actually being treated as "currency" by Epstein for his rich buddies and business associates.

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Patricia Schmidt thought she was falling in love with Epstein – until he tried to pawn her off on a client.
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Patricia Schmidt thought she was falling in love with Epstein – until he tried to pawn her off on a client.

Schmidt read aloud one passage that set off a red flag: "Jeffrey phoned me yesterday and asked if I'd show a friend of his around Bear Stearns. His friend arrived with his father, both from Switzerland."

"He would ask me to meet clients, friends of his, go to lunch or go to dinner," she said of Epstein's requests from more than 40 years ago.

When asked if she thought he was "supplying you to these men to have s-- with them?" Schmidt admitted, "I have to think absolutely yes."

She clarified, "I never did. I wasn't interested in any of these men, but oh yes, I think it was very much his intent to make that trade."

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