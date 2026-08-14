Hugh Hefner 'Warned FBI About Jeffrey Epstein' After Playmate Alleged She Was 'Abused and Trafficked' by Disgraced Financier

Christiansen claimed in the documents that "she was naked and r-ped by Epstein" and then "trafficked for 10 years." She reportedly begged Hefner to speak to the authorities, believing his famous name would carry more weight.

Hefner, who died in 2017 at age 91, apparently called the FBI "multiple times" to relay his model's claims, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown revealed in her Substack column.

The court document indicated that the FBI would follow up on Christiansen's claims, but the agency didn't reach out to her until October of 2020.

"For about fifteen years, the FBI did not investigate Ms. Christiansen’s tips or follow up on her allegations," the court documents allege.

Christiansen's claims are part of a larger legal complaint filed by 34 Epstein survivors against the United States, alleging their cries of abuse at the hands of the businessman went unheeded.