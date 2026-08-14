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Home > Exclusives > Courtney Stodden
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EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Stodden Calls Out Jason Alexander Over Comedy Skit

Courtney Stodden calls out Jason Alexander over a comedy skit and criticizes his portrayal of her.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden calls out Jason Alexander over a comedy skit and criticizes his portrayal of her.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Courtney Stodden is calling out Seinfeld star Jason Alexander for stroking her b--- with a phone during a comedy skit when he was 52 and she was just 17, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Stodden, 31, shared a still on Instagram from a 2012 Funny or Die bit that showed her in a skimpy red bikini and the now 66-year-old sitcom legend clad in a polo and blazer.

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Stodden Revisits Disturbing Comedy Sketch

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Courtney Stodden called out Jason Alexander over a 2012 comedy sketch filmed when she was 17.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Courtney Stodden called out Jason Alexander over a 2012 comedy sketch filmed when she was 17.

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In her post, the Celebrity Big Brother alum wrote: "The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand. During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly rubbed his phone across my b------ while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my chest.

"Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he'd like to take me behind the couch and 'have his way' with me."

The former pageant star noted Alexander, who played Seinfeld's George Costanza, is listed on IMDb as one of the writers of the clip, titled The Donny Clay Show with Courtney Stodden.

The comedy sketch also starred her now ex-husband, Doug Hutchison – who was 51 when he tied the knot with 16-year-old Stodden in 2011.

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Alexander Apologizes For Inappropriate Sketch

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Doug Hutchison appeared alongside then-wife Stodden in 'The Donny Clay Show with Courtney Stodden.'
Source: WBC / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA

Doug Hutchison appeared alongside then-wife Stodden in 'The Donny Clay Show with Courtney Stodden.'

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She griped of the sketch: "I was a minor. I didn't have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults. The paycheck went to Doug. The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room. I felt so alone."

Stodden has claimed her former husband groomed and verbally abused her – but Hutchison has repeatedly denied the accusations and insists their union was a love match.

Stodden, who split with the Lost actor in 2017, added looking back she doesn't see the clip as comedy, saying, "I see a 17-year-old girl whose body became part of an adult joke."

After Stodden's comments, Alexander apologized, saying: "I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it.

"But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies."

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Stodden Pushes For Child Protections

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Alexander apologized to Stodden and said his actions in the sketch were inappropriate.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Alexander apologized to Stodden and said his actions in the sketch were inappropriate.

After hearing Alexander's comments, Stodden urged him to back AB 1267, a California assembly bill that would prohibit minors from being able to obtain a marriage license or establish a domestic partnership, and donate to Unchained at Last, a nonprofit dedicated to ending child marriage (the actor reportedly gave $15,000 to the charity).

Stodden said her goal is to "create a future where children are better protected and where adults in positions of power are held to a higher standard."

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