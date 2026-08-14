EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Stodden Calls Out Jason Alexander Over Comedy Skit

In her post, the Celebrity Big Brother alum wrote: "The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand. During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly rubbed his phone across my b------ while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my chest.

"Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he'd like to take me behind the couch and 'have his way' with me."

The former pageant star noted Alexander, who played Seinfeld's George Costanza, is listed on IMDb as one of the writers of the clip, titled The Donny Clay Show with Courtney Stodden.

The comedy sketch also starred her now ex-husband, Doug Hutchison – who was 51 when he tied the knot with 16-year-old Stodden in 2011.