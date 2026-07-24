'Seinfeld' Star Jason Alexander Makes Huge Charity Donation After Courtney Stodden Demanded Action Following Outrage Over Crude Sketch Show Clip
July 24 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander has donated $15,000 to a charity close to the heart of Courtney Stodden after she slammed the actor's role in a crude sketch show clip.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 66, coughed up the funds after Stodden, 31, asked him to support Unchained At Last, an organization to end child marriage and forced marriage, in response to his public apology.
Courtney Stodden Calls Out Jason Alexander Over Inappropriate Skit
Stodden called Alexander out during an Instagram post this week in which she reshared a photo from the 2012 Funny or Die skit, which showed Alexander rubbing her breast with his phone in an attempt to get a signal.
"I was 17 years old in this photo," Stodden captioned the snap of herself in a bikini and Alexander, who was 52 at the time, wearing a suit.
"The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand," Stodden continued, explaining how the Pretty Woman star "repeatedly rubbed his phone across (her) breast while saying there was 'no signal' in (her) head but 'plenty of signal' in (her) chest."
Jason Alexander 'Wanted To Have His Way' With Star
According to Stodden, Alexander also "joked that when I turn 18 he'd like to take me behind the couch and 'have his way' with me."
According to IMDb, Alexander was listed as a writer in The Don Clay Show with Courtney Stodden sketch. Stodden’s then-husband, Doug Hutchison, also starred in the skit.
Stodden was 16, and Hutchison was 51 when they got married in 2011. Stodden pulled the plug on their marriage in 2018, and their divorce was finalized two years later.
'It Was Inappropriate And I Truly Regret It'
"As an adult, that fact has become harder – not easier – for me to understand. I was a minor," she continued in the caption.
"I didn't have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults. The paycheck went to Doug. The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room."
Stodden questioned how adults could "look at a minor and decide this was acceptable," adding, "That’s exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along."
Alexander later addressed Stodden's post and took full responsibility for his past actions, telling PageSix, "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it."
"But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden," he added. "I offer her my sincerest apologies.”
On Wednesday, July 22, Stodden admitted that she was "very taken aback" when she heard Alexander had apologized because "a lot of adults" haven't taken "accountability" for their actions.
"When I first got word that he publicly apologized, I was grateful because I think that's the first step in change," she told Variety, claiming that "it would be even better" if Alexander made amends by supporting Unchained At Last.