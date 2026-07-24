'Seinfeld' Star Jason Alexander Makes Huge Charity Donation After Courtney Stodden Demanded Action Following Outrage Over Crude Sketch Show Clip

Stodden called Alexander out during an Instagram post this week in which she reshared a photo from the 2012 Funny or Die skit, which showed Alexander rubbing her breast with his phone in an attempt to get a signal.

"I was 17 years old in this photo," Stodden captioned the snap of herself in a bikini and Alexander, who was 52 at the time, wearing a suit.

"The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand," Stodden continued, explaining how the Pretty Woman star "repeatedly rubbed his phone across (her) breast while saying there was 'no signal' in (her) head but 'plenty of signal' in (her) chest."