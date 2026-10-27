Ana Navarro Brands Trump the 'Master of the Art of Distraction' As He Faces Backlash for Rambling About Senator's Backside

At a rally in Michigan on Sunday, October 25, Trump was joined by Nicki Minaj. During his nearly two-hour appearance, he called the rapper's rear end "beautiful."

Before that, he praised Sen. Jon Husted's physique on two separate occasions. Trump paid attention to Husted's rear end in particular, labeling it a "pile of muscle."

Needless to say, the bizarre moment quickly went viral and earned him a fair bit of backlash.

According to Navarro, this may have been completely intentional and part of an attempt to distract the public from the real issues currently plaguing the United States.