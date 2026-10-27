Ana Navarro Brands Trump the 'Master of the Art of Distraction' As He Faces Backlash for Rambling About Senator's Backside
Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Ana Navarro has labeled Donald Trump the "master of the art of distraction" following his latest comment about backsides, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During an episode of The View, the 54-year-old shared her thoughts on a few controversial comments he's made in recent weeks.
Trump's Backside Obsession
At a rally in Michigan on Sunday, October 25, Trump was joined by Nicki Minaj. During his nearly two-hour appearance, he called the rapper's rear end "beautiful."
Before that, he praised Sen. Jon Husted's physique on two separate occasions. Trump paid attention to Husted's rear end in particular, labeling it a "pile of muscle."
Needless to say, the bizarre moment quickly went viral and earned him a fair bit of backlash.
According to Navarro, this may have been completely intentional and part of an attempt to distract the public from the real issues currently plaguing the United States.
Ana Navarro Theorizes Trump's Comments Are a 'Distraction'
"As we all know now from watching Trump for over a decade, he is the master of the art of distraction," she began. "And the reason he’s talking about John Husted’s a--, which is very weird, is because he can't talk about gas prices because they're through the roof."
She continued, "He can't talk about inflation because they’re through the roof – mortgage 7.5 percent, diesel $6.
"So, in order not to talk about those issues, the ones that actual voters care about, he’s got to distract with this.”
Ana Navarro Calls Trump's Remarks 'Ironic'
Navarro went on to call Trump's comments "ironic," noting how he's falsely suggested others are -ay in the past, including Texas Senate candidate James Talarico.
"And, here, Donald Trump sounds like he's auditioning for an elderly character in Heated Rivalry," she pointed out.
"Can you imagine just for three seconds what Republicans would have said if Hillary Clinton would have said about Kamala Harris, 'D-mn, she's got a good a--. Her a-- is nothing but a pile of muscle'?" she asked.
"They would have gone insane.”
Whoopi Goldberg Labels Trump 'Unhinged'
As for Navarro's co-hosts, they found Trump's remarks to be incredibly strange.
"I don't even know what to say because it's so crazy and unhinged,” Sunny Hostin claimed.
"As the saying goes, 'We’re all a little g-y.' He’s just leaning right into it," Alyssa Farah Griffin argued.
Whoopi Goldberg wrapped the conversation up, saying, "My hope is that people are just kind of going, 'Wow, that is so bizarre, you just turn into a very strange Twilight Zone character.' It's unhinged. But, 'Let me go vote because we don't want Twilight Zone characters running the country."