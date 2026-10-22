The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims J.D. Vance Is 'Kidding Himself' If He Thinks Trump Would 'Endorse Him' for POTUS

J.D. Vance's potential 2028 presidential campaign came under fire on The View after the vice president said he believes Donald Trump would endorse him if he decides to run, despite acknowledging that the two men have never discussed it.

During the show's Wednesday, Oct. 21, episode, Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Vance should not expect Trump to quickly throw his support behind him.

Her comments came one day after Trump publicly declined to commit to endorsing Vance, saying it was too early to discuss the 2028 race.