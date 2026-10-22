The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims J.D. Vance Is 'Kidding Himself' If He Thinks Trump Would 'Endorse Him' for POTUS
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
J.D. Vance's potential 2028 presidential campaign came under fire on The View after the vice president said he believes Donald Trump would endorse him if he decides to run, despite acknowledging that the two men have never discussed it.
During the show's Wednesday, Oct. 21, episode, Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Vance should not expect Trump to quickly throw his support behind him.
Her comments came one day after Trump publicly declined to commit to endorsing Vance, saying it was too early to discuss the 2028 race.
Whoopi Goldberg Tells J.D. Vance to Read the Constitution
Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in on Vance's potential White House bid, offering him a pointed suggestion before he considers running.
"I'm just going to make this suggestion, and maybe I'm wrong to do that, but I really want him to read the Constitution," Goldberg said. "If he's going to run for president, I want him to read the Constitution. I want him to understand what it means."
Goldberg also questioned what she viewed as a double standard surrounding scrutiny of political families. She referenced criticism of former President Joe Biden's son while pointing to claims about the amount of money Trump and others have made.
Her remarks followed Vance's interview with journalist Mark Halperin, during which he was questioned about Trump's financial interests and his family's gains while Trump has been president.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Questions Trump's Support
Griffin, a former Trump administration official who worked directly with former Vice President Mike Pence, said Vance is "kidding himself if he thinks Trump's going to endorse him early on and outright."
"I'm very acquainted with former Trump VPs, and there's no chance that's happening," Griffin added, arguing that Trump could prolong an endorsement rather than immediately choose a successor.
Vance's comments came during an Oct. 19 interview with Halperin on 2Way. He said he had not discussed a possible endorsement with Trump but believed the president would ultimately support him if he ran.
"My attitude is that if I run, I think the president would endorse me, but I also haven't talked to him about it yet," Vance said. He also acknowledged that he has not decided whether he will seek the presidency in 2028.
Griffin Calls Out Vance's 'Authenticity Problem'
Griffin also questioned how Vance would define himself politically if he pursued the White House.
"Is he the Hillbilly Elegy guy? Is he the diehard never Trump guy who said he could be America's next Hitler before walking that back? Is he the diehard MAGA guy now, or the one who's toying with conspiracy theories and trying to play to the farthest right base?" she asked.
She characterized Vance's standing as an "authenticity problem," adding another hurdle to a potential 2028 campaign.
Vance's confidence about Trump's backing also faced an immediate test on Tuesday, Oct. 20, when Trump was asked about the possibility in the Oval Office with Vance standing nearby.
"He's a very talented person, and he's a very good person, but we've literally, I don't think we've ever talked about it," Trump said.
Vance responded, "No, sir, I said that too." Trump then said it was "very early" and that the administration first needed to get through the midterm elections.
Ana Navarro Says Vance Will Carry 'Stench' of Trump
Ana Navarro also challenged Vance's comments about whether Trump has profited from the presidency.
"You want evidence of corruption? Just take a look at the donors for the ballroom for Donald Trump's obsessive ballroom," Navarro said.
She later offered her own assessment of Vance's political future, saying, "I think he's going to carry the stench of Trump with him for the rest of his life."