Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donal Trump

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims J.D. Vance Is 'Kidding Himself' If He Thinks Trump Would 'Endorse Him' for POTUS

Alyssa Farah Griffin, J.D. Vance, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her opinion about J.D. Vance's claims that Donald Trump would endorse him

Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

J.D. Vance's potential 2028 presidential campaign came under fire on The View after the vice president said he believes Donald Trump would endorse him if he decides to run, despite acknowledging that the two men have never discussed it.

During the show's Wednesday, Oct. 21, episode, Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Vance should not expect Trump to quickly throw his support behind him.

Her comments came one day after Trump publicly declined to commit to endorsing Vance, saying it was too early to discuss the 2028 race.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Tells J.D. Vance to Read the Constitution

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg said that J.D. Vance should read the Constitution and understand the meaning

Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in on Vance's potential White House bid, offering him a pointed suggestion before he considers running.

"I'm just going to make this suggestion, and maybe I'm wrong to do that, but I really want him to read the Constitution," Goldberg said. "If he's going to run for president, I want him to read the Constitution. I want him to understand what it means."

Goldberg also questioned what she viewed as a double standard surrounding scrutiny of political families. She referenced criticism of former President Joe Biden's son while pointing to claims about the amount of money Trump and others have made.

Her remarks followed Vance's interview with journalist Mark Halperin, during which he was questioned about Trump's financial interests and his family's gains while Trump has been president.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Questions Trump's Support

Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said that there are no possibilities of an endorsement

Griffin, a former Trump administration official who worked directly with former Vice President Mike Pence, said Vance is "kidding himself if he thinks Trump's going to endorse him early on and outright."

"I'm very acquainted with former Trump VPs, and there's no chance that's happening," Griffin added, arguing that Trump could prolong an endorsement rather than immediately choose a successor.

Vance's comments came during an Oct. 19 interview with Halperin on 2Way. He said he had not discussed a possible endorsement with Trump but believed the president would ultimately support him if he ran.

"My attitude is that if I run, I think the president would endorse me, but I also haven't talked to him about it yet," Vance said. He also acknowledged that he has not decided whether he will seek the presidency in 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin Calls Out Vance's 'Authenticity Problem'

Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that Vance's historic unpopularity points to an authenticity issue

Griffin also questioned how Vance would define himself politically if he pursued the White House.

"Is he the Hillbilly Elegy guy? Is he the diehard never Trump guy who said he could be America's next Hitler before walking that back? Is he the diehard MAGA guy now, or the one who's toying with conspiracy theories and trying to play to the farthest right base?" she asked.

She characterized Vance's standing as an "authenticity problem," adding another hurdle to a potential 2028 campaign.

Vance's confidence about Trump's backing also faced an immediate test on Tuesday, Oct. 20, when Trump was asked about the possibility in the Oval Office with Vance standing nearby.

"He's a very talented person, and he's a very good person, but we've literally, I don't think we've ever talked about it," Trump said.

Vance responded, "No, sir, I said that too." Trump then said it was "very early" and that the administration first needed to get through the midterm elections.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay

Sarah Palin Shares Heartbreaking Message After Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Death at 69 Following Cancer Battle: 'Love Never Ends'

A photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk Faces Calls for Investigation From House Republican Who Claims Tesla Billionaire May Have Broken the Law

Ana Navarro Says Vance Will Carry 'Stench' of Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro claimed that Vance might carry the stench of Trump with him forever

Ana Navarro also challenged Vance's comments about whether Trump has profited from the presidency.

"You want evidence of corruption? Just take a look at the donors for the ballroom for Donald Trump's obsessive ballroom," Navarro said.

She later offered her own assessment of Vance's political future, saying, "I think he's going to carry the stench of Trump with him for the rest of his life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.