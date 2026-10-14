Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Joy Behar Is Set to Return to 'The View' After Absence — as Co-host Promises to Share All the 'Gory Details' of Her Shoulder Injury

“I bring you a message from Madame Joy Behar," she began. "She says, ‘Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day. But since I am an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer.'"

The message from Behar added that she plans to "be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details" of her injury.

After reading the note, Goldberg said, “And we wait for you because we miss you.”