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Home > News > Joy Behar

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Joy Behar Is Set to Return to 'The View' After Absence — as Co-host Promises to Share All the 'Gory Details' of Her Shoulder Injury

Split image of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar is finally set to return to The View after suffering a shoulder injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, October 13, Whoopi Goldberg, delivered a long-awaited update on her co-host's health and confirmed that she should be back as soon as next week.

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Joy Behar Health Update

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Image of According to Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar will be back on 'The View' in no time.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is set to return to 'The View' before the end of the month.

“I bring you a message from Madame Joy Behar," she began. "She says, ‘Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day. But since I am an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer.'"

The message from Behar added that she plans to "be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details" of her injury.

After reading the note, Goldberg said, “And we wait for you because we miss you.”

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Joy Behar Missed Show on 84th Birthday

Image of On October 1, 2026, it was revealed that Joy Behar dislocated her shoulder.
Source: MEGA

On October 1, 2026, it was revealed that Joy Behar dislocated her shoulder.

Behar first missed the show on October 1. At the time, it was confirmed that she'd dislocated her shoulder, leaving her unable to come into work.

Fans received a brief update on her health roughly a week later, on her 84th birthday.

"The first thing we want to do, right off the bat, is we want to wish Joy Behar a Happy Birthday,” Goldberg shared at the time.

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Joy Behar Addresses Absence From 'The View'

Image of Roughly a week after Joy Behar dislocated her shoulder, her co-hosts celebrated her birthday on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Roughly a week after Joy Behar dislocated her shoulder, her co-hosts celebrated her birthday on 'The View.'

Goldberg went on to share a quick message from Behar herself.

"Despite sharing a birthday with Vladimir Putin, she does not have the Russian plague," she said. "She’s still healing up after dislocating her shoulder. So what we’re saying is, get better fast so we can celebrate you back here on The View."

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Joy Behar's Health Issues

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Image of Joy Behar previously opened up about experiencing unexplained dizzy spells on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar previously opened up about experiencing unexplained dizzy spells on 'The View.'

This isn't the first time Behar has opened up about a medical issue on the show. In July, she also revealed that she spent her Independence Day weekend catching up on sleep and getting acupuncture.

That was because she'd been experiencing unexplained dizzy spells that were affecting the way she walked.

"I walk, and I'm dizzy. Has anybody noticed that I walk like I'm drunk? I'm not drinking; I don't drink," Behar joked.

"I don't know what it is," she also noted. "Between the Botox, the Ozempic, and the acupuncture, I'm more full of needles than a drug addict."

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