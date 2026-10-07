Joy Behar, 84, Remains Absent on 'The View' After Suffering Major Shoulder Injury: 'She's Still Healing'

"Whoopi (Goldberg) is still out filming a movie. And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder," she announced. At the time, Hostin also noted that Behar was "recovering and will be back soon."

On Wednesday, October 7, Behar turned 84. Her co-hosts celebrated the milestone in her absence with a joke about the suspected plague outbreak in Russia.

"So the first thing we want to do, right off the bat, is we want to wish Joy Behar a Happy Birthday,” Goldberg, who has since returned, began.

She went on to share a message from Behar herself, who confirmed that, "Despite sharing a birthday with Vladimir Putin, she does not have the Russian plague."