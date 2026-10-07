Joy Behar, 84, Remains Absent on 'The View' After Suffering Major Shoulder Injury: 'She's Still Healing'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Joy Behar is still on the mend after suffering an unexpected injury, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Last week, the TV personality was absent from The View, prompting her co-host Sunny Hostin to take her place in the moderator chair. She provided viewers with a brief explanation for Behar's absence, revealing that she'd dislocated her shoulder.
Joy Behar's Absence From 'The View' Update
"Whoopi (Goldberg) is still out filming a movie. And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder," she announced. At the time, Hostin also noted that Behar was "recovering and will be back soon."
On Wednesday, October 7, Behar turned 84. Her co-hosts celebrated the milestone in her absence with a joke about the suspected plague outbreak in Russia.
"So the first thing we want to do, right off the bat, is we want to wish Joy Behar a Happy Birthday,” Goldberg, who has since returned, began.
She went on to share a message from Behar herself, who confirmed that, "Despite sharing a birthday with Vladimir Putin, she does not have the Russian plague."
'Get Better Fast'
"She’s still healing up after dislocating her shoulder," the Sister Act actress continued. "So what we’re saying is, get better fast so we can celebrate you back here on The View."
For now, it's unclear when Behar will be back onscreen.
This isn't the only health issue she's faced this year, as in July, she spent her Independence Day weekend catching up on sleep and getting acupuncture.
Joy Behar's Dizzy Spells
According to Behar, that's because she'd been having unexplained dizzy spells that were affecting the way she walked.
"I got acupuncture because I'm dizzy," Behar explained at the time. "I walk, and I'm dizzy. Has anybody noticed that I walk like I'm drunk? I'm not drinking; I don't drink."
"I don't know what it is," she admitted. "Between the Botox, the Ozempic, and the acupuncture, I'm more full of needles than a drug addict."
Joy Behar Emphasizes Dangers of Falling
Behar also fell out of her chair on air a few years back.
She took the opportunity to raise awareness about how serious falls like that can actually be.
"When Bob Saget fell, he died," she pointed out. "If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you."