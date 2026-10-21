Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump 'Gave Karoline Leavitt a Last Legacy Task to Remove White House Press' as CNN Media Ban Fight Escalates

Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt did one final assignment for President Donald Trump

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump reportedly asked then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to remove the press from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room before she left the administration in August.

The proposal, detailed in a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, called for the space to be converted back into an indoor swimming pool.

Three people familiar with the discussions told The Times that Trump described the move as Leavitt’s “last legacy.”

Leavitt completed her final day as press secretary on Aug. 27, leaving the administration to spend more time with her family after the birth of her second child in May.

She did not carry out Trump’s reported request. She is set to join Fox News as a contributor on Nov. 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s ‘Last Legacy’ Demand to Leavitt

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told Karoline Leavitt that removing the press would be her last legacy

According to the people cited by Haberman and Swan, Trump raised the idea with Leavitt during an Oval Office meeting in August and had discussed removing the press with her on multiple occasions.

The account arrives as Trump’s relationship with the White House press corps faces renewed scrutiny.

The president has repeatedly criticized news organizations over coverage of his administration, while his team has taken steps to restrict access

Article continues below advertisement

From Swimming Pool to Press Room

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Source: MEGA

The press briefing room originally used to be a swimming pool years ago

The proposed renovation would reverse a piece of White House history.

An indoor pool opened in 1933 for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who used swimming as part of his therapy after contracting polio.

President Richard Nixon later had the pool covered and converted into a press briefing room, which opened in 1970.

Trump referenced that history during a July appearance on “Storytime with the Second Lady,” joking that he had not had a bathing suit in a long time.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Response Raises Eyebrows

Steven Cheung
Source: MEGA

Steven Cheung also confirmed the reports from his side in a statement and a social media post

White House communications director Steven Cheung did not directly deny the report when asked for comment.

Instead, he defended Trump’s view of the media and said, “All options remain on the table, and we will make an announcement when appropriate.”

Cheung also said Americans are “rightly distrustful of the fake news media,” accusing outlets of fabricating stories based on false information.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk Faces Calls for Investigation From House Republican Who Claims Tesla Billionaire May Have Broken the Law

A photo of Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar Begs Supporters for Cash in New Video as Investigation Into Her Immigration Status Ramps Up: 'Please Continue to Support Us'

Trump Escalates Fight With CNN and Others

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trup used the word "FAKE NEWS" for a few outlets

The report comes after Trump announced Sept. 18 that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be banned from the White House, accusing them of publishing “FAKE NEWS.”

Reporters from the three outlets were subsequently denied entry.

A federal judge later ordered the administration to restore their access, and a preliminary injunction now prevents the administration from reinstating the ban while the case proceeds.

CNN has continued to challenge restrictions on its access to Air Force One.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.