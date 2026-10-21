Trump 'Gave Karoline Leavitt a Last Legacy Task to Remove White House Press' as CNN Media Ban Fight Escalates

President Donald Trump reportedly asked then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to remove the press from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room before she left the administration in August.

The proposal, detailed in a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, called for the space to be converted back into an indoor swimming pool.

Three people familiar with the discussions told The Times that Trump described the move as Leavitt’s “last legacy.”

Leavitt completed her final day as press secretary on Aug. 27, leaving the administration to spend more time with her family after the birth of her second child in May.

She did not carry out Trump’s reported request. She is set to join Fox News as a contributor on Nov. 1.