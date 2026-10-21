Furious Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter in Tense Oval Office Exchange — 'You Better Be Careful!'

Trump blasted: "Listen to you. Hey, I'm not pointing. You better, you better, I don't know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.

"What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you."

After the footage went viral, the president’s communications teams went into overdrive to post clips of the dressing-down.

The White House's rapid response account slammed Feinberg as a "Mongoloid moron" after his "disgraceful behavior."

Feinberg’s response was simply: "Sticks and stones, I'm just doing my job," per Daily Mail.

Vance couldn’t resist backing Trump, and slamming the journalist, on his X account writing: