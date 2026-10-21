Furious Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter in Tense Oval Office Exchange — 'You Better Be Careful!'
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 8:18 a.m. ET
Donald Trump lost his cool during an Oval Office exchange with a reporter after being peppered with questions.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, branded the journalist "a sick person", prompting the footage to go viral.
Trump Triggered By Questioning
The commander-in-chief was speaking to the press Tuesday afternoon to announce a new $25million program to incentivize Americans to report fraud.
Flanked by veep J.D. Vance, influencer Nick Shirley and Administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr Mehmet Oz, Trump finished his remarks and opened up the room to questions.
Andrew Feinberg, the White House correspondent for The Independent, jumped in to ask about the fraud announcement and how it would differ from past federal incentives offered to citizens who expose fraud, and his line of questioning triggered the president
'Are You A Sick Person?'
Trump blasted: "Listen to you. Hey, I'm not pointing. You better, you better, I don't know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.
"What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you."
After the footage went viral, the president’s communications teams went into overdrive to post clips of the dressing-down.
The White House's rapid response account slammed Feinberg as a "Mongoloid moron" after his "disgraceful behavior."
Feinberg’s response was simply: "Sticks and stones, I'm just doing my job," per Daily Mail.
Vance couldn’t resist backing Trump, and slamming the journalist, on his X account writing:
Vance Backs Trump's Tirade
"President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile 'journalist' Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office."
"Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me at least have the guts to tag my account," Feinberg responded.
Elsewhere during the Oval Office meeting, Trump stopped short of giving Vance his outright backing for the 2028 presidential election on Tuesday, with the vice president standing right behind him.
A reporter asked Trump: "Since we have the vice president here, the vice president said in an interview yesterday that he thought that you would endorse him if he does decide to run in 2028. Since we're here, could you tell us…"
The question referred to Vance's interview with journalist Mark Halperin, in which the vice president said he believed Trump would endorse him if he ran in 2028, although perhaps not immediately. Vance, the current frontrunner in polling on the GOP nomination, also told Halperin the pair had not discussed the subject.
Trump interrupted the reporter before he finished the question.
"Well, I tell you this, he's a very talented person, and he's a very good person, but we've, literally, I don't think we've ever talked about it," the president said of Vance.
"No, sir, I said that too," Vance chimed in.
"You know, who would believe that? I don't talk about it with him; he doesn't talk about it…" Trump continued, as Vance nodded behind him.
"It's early, very early right now; we have to get through the midterms, see how it goes," Trump added.