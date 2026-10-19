JD Vance Casts Doubt Over 2028 Presidential Run – 'We've Got 4 Kids and My Wife Has Never Loved Politics'

He explained his wife Usha and four children will help make the decision for him, despite being the frontrunner to take over from Donald Trump as Republican nominee.

On the prospect of sitting out the next election, Vance said: "Of course there's a chance.

"We've got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service.

"I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible."

The vice president said he has yet to make up his mind about a potential White House bid, describing himself as a "procrastinator" when it comes to major life decisions.