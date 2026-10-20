'He's Sick': Trump Slammed by Critics After Prez Posts Video of Man Killed by Tiger at Zoo

Trump brought the footage to thousands more viewers via Truth Social, captioning it, "Don't ever mess with nature!"

He later posted a bizarre AI-generated remake of the incident. In the video, an AI rendering of Trump could be seen chasing the tiger before wrestling it and pulling it into a hug.

The post swiftly sparked outrage across the internet.

"This is not the actions of a sane human being," LBC's Simon Marks said.

Born Free President Will Travers called the clip "incredibly insensitive at an already deeply distressing time."

"In my view, it increases the risk to the lives of humans and captive wild animals. Such images and videos can encourage individuals to seek out direct, unrealistic, and high-risk contact with captive wild animals," Travers added.