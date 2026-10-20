'He's Sick': Trump Slammed by Critics After Prez Posts Video of Man Killed by Tiger at Zoo
Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked outrage online after posting footage from a shocking tiger enclosure attack that left one man dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Oct. 10, William Chapman died after climbing into a tiger habitat at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Several bystanders on scene filmed and uploaded videos of the attack, which swiftly spread on social media.
Widespread Backlash
Trump brought the footage to thousands more viewers via Truth Social, captioning it, "Don't ever mess with nature!"
He later posted a bizarre AI-generated remake of the incident. In the video, an AI rendering of Trump could be seen chasing the tiger before wrestling it and pulling it into a hug.
The post swiftly sparked outrage across the internet.
"This is not the actions of a sane human being," LBC's Simon Marks said.
Born Free President Will Travers called the clip "incredibly insensitive at an already deeply distressing time."
"In my view, it increases the risk to the lives of humans and captive wild animals. Such images and videos can encourage individuals to seek out direct, unrealistic, and high-risk contact with captive wild animals," Travers added.
Family Pleads for Privacy
Chapman's family has since issued a statement asking people to stop sharing the footage.
"The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this," they wrote.
Chapman's loved ones added they are "utterly devastated" by losing him and are "struggling to come to terms" with it.
Eyewitness Details
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, witnesses have spoken out about what they saw the day of the attack.
Before climbing into the enclosure, Chapman was reportedly seen pacing, dancing, and asking visitors to take photos of him in front of it.
One witness, Ella Ford, told a publication that he seemed "happy."
But suddenly, Chapman began to climb over the barrier. One woman reportedly tried to stop him, but he didn't let her.
A separateman tried to distract the tiger, which was focused on Chapman, by banging on the barrier.
Chapman Reprimands the Tiger
In the footage, Chapman is seen pointing his finger at the tiger and yelling at it.
Witnesses described him yelling "stop being naughty," "no," and "stop."
Amid the commotion, staff swiftly came on the scene, closing the park down.
The zoo didn't open again until six days later.