Man Mauled to Death by Tiger at Zoo Was Seen 'Praying' and 'Bowing' After Jumping Into Enclosure — as Witness Recalls Seeing the Beast's 'Jaw on His Neck'

The man, who has since been identified as William Chapman, had overpowered a mother who tried to pull him back from jumping in. He was seen posing for a photograph with the tiger, Altai, shortly beforehand. Once inside, Chapman was dancing around with his phone in hand, taking photos. Hogan recalled how strange it was when he got on all fours praying.

"He had arms wide open ready for the tiger to attack him," Hogan said. "It was quite bad. We were just stood there, frozen... the last thing we saw was the tiger's jaw on his neck."

Hogan and her boyfriend, Anthony Hunt, had seen Chapman "erratically" dancing earlier in another area of the park. They also recalled the mother telling them she heard him "saying something religious."