EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for Using Deadly Tiger Attack for 'Sick Clicks'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being accused of exploiting a man's horrific death for "sick clicks" after sharing graphic footage of a fatal tiger attack before posting an AI-generated video depicting himself wrestling the animal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the US president, 80, sparked outrage after uploading footage of William Chapman being mauled by an Amur tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, on October 10.
Trump Faces Backlash Over Tiger Attack Posts
Trump shared the recording with his 13 million Truth Social followers on Tuesday before publishing an artificial intelligence video portraying himself overpowering the big cat.
The president accompanied the original footage with the message: "Don't ever mess with nature! President DJT."
Critics are now condemning the decision to circulate images of Chapman's final moments, questioning why the president would turn a fatal incident into online entertainment.
The official Republicans Against Trump account responded to the fabricated wrestling footage with: "WTF."
Another message from the account read: "Someone take Grandpa's phone away."
Republican Source Condemns AI Wrestling Video
A Republican source told us: "What makes this particularly disturbing is that a man has lost his life in horrific circumstances, yet the president appears to have turned that tragedy into another opportunity to generate attention online. There is a real human being at the center of this story, with grieving relatives and friends, and that seems to have been completely overlooked and used as bait for sick clicks.
"The criticism also isn't simply about Trump sharing disturbing footage. It's about what he chose to do next, inserting himself into an artificial intelligence version of the attack, effectively transforming somebody else's death into a piece of personal entertainment.
"To his critics, this looks like a particularly grotesque exercise in chasing traffic. The original footage was distressing enough, but following it with a cartoonish depiction of the president wrestling the same animal has understandably raised questions about his judgment and sensitivity.
"There's also something deeply uncomfortable about the contrast between the reality of what happened in Yorkshire and the fantasy Trump subsequently shared. One involved a man dying in terrifying circumstances. The other portrayed the president as some kind of action hero who could defeat the animal and emerge smiling.
"Trump has always understood how to provoke a reaction on social media, and controversy has frequently been central to his political appeal. But critics believe this crosses a different line because the material involves a recent death rather than an ordinary political dispute.
"The concern is that the relentless pursuit of online engagement has reached a point where even a fatal animal attack can become material for political spectacle. Whatever the intention behind these posts, the response demonstrates just how offensive many people have found them.
"Ultimately, the people who deserve consideration are William Chapman's loved ones. They are dealing with an unimaginable loss, and seeing footage of his final moments circulated by one of the world's most powerful figures, followed by an AI parody, risks compounding their distress."
AI Footage Sparks Further Criticism
The original recording shows Chapman being clawed and bitten after entering the animal's enclosure, although the footage does not show his death.
Trump subsequently published another compilation featuring animals attacking people before sharing the computer-generated sequence in which he pursues the tiger across a grassy enclosure.
The digitally recreated president wrestles the animal to the ground before pulling it upright onto its hind legs.
Both figures then appear to smile.
The sequence prompted further criticism over the president's apparent willingness to use the tragedy as material for social media posts.
When the original attack footage was circulated by the Rapid Response 47 account, one user responded: "Had to triple check this wasn't a parody account."
Political commentator Brian Krassenstein has suggested the posts were intended to divert attention from Trump's domestic political developments.
He wrote: "You know that Trump really wants to distract from reality when he starts posting pictures of men getting eaten by tigers, rather than election poll numbers."
Authorities Investigate Fatal Wildlife Park Incident
Meanwhile, British authorities have launched a health and safety investigation into the circumstances surrounding Chapman's death.
Emergency services were summoned shortly after 1.30 p.m. on Saturday after Chapman, who police said was visiting the wildlife park alone, entered the tiger enclosure.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the attraction remained closed on Wednesday for a fifth consecutive day.
Chapman was subsequently identified as a former child actor who appeared in productions broadcast by Britain's BBC and ITV.
His television credits included ITV's May Contain Nuts, alongside Harry Potter actress Shirley Henderson, and the BBC's True Stories series.
Chapman previously attended Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
The institution paid tribute to its former pupil in a Facebook statement, expressing condolences to his family and friends.
It said: "We loved watching William grow, both as a person and as a performer, during his time with us."
The school added: "William will be truly missed, and he will always hold a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace, William."