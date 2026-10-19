Former Child Star, 24, Who Climbed Into Tiger Enclosure's Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal Mauling

Before the hearing, witnesses spoke out, describing unusual behavior from Chapman.

Per reports, the man stood out even before climbing into the enclosure – he was pacing, dancing, and even asking other visitors to take photos of him in front of Altai.

"One more, one more, one more!" he reportedly exclaimed. One witness, Ella Ford, told a publication he seemed "happy."

But the mood changed when Chapman began to climb over the barrier separating guests from the tiger; one woman allegedly tried to stop him but was unsuccessful.

Ford said a man tried to distract the tiger, whose eyes were locked on Chapman, by banging on the barrier.

"It's all a bit of a blur. I tried to look away but I couldn't. I just remember hearing people say, 'Oh my God,'" she recalled. "Everyone was trying to get their kids away because they knew what was about to happen."