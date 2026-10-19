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Former Child Star, 24, Who Climbed Into Tiger Enclosure's Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal Mauling

The man climbed into the enclosure while witnesses tried to stop him.
Source: MEGA

William Chapman climbed into the enclosure while witnesses tried to stop him.

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Oct. 19 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

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An official cause of death for the man who climbed into a tiger enclosure has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

At a court hearing regarding the incident, the coroner gave more details about the injuries the man, identified as William Chapman, 24, sustained.

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Cause of Death Revealed

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Chapman died from "multiple traumatic injuries.''
Source: @NNILEWORLD/X

William Chapman died from 'multiple traumatic injuries.''

On October 10, Chapman climbed into a Yorkshire Wildlife Park enclosure which houses Altai the tiger. Coroner's officer Caitlin Brookes explained he died from "multiple traumatic injuries" after approaching Altai.

Brookes said Chapman's family "expressed a number of concerns in relation to his contact with mental health services leading up to his death."

The 24-year-old had allegedly suffered from psychosis in the past and had a schizophrenia diagnosis.

At the time of his death, he was still receiving mental health treatment but was "highly functioning and independent with no care requirements."

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Witnesses Speak Out

Witnesses described Chapman's behavior before and during the tragedy.
Source: @Rimmesfk/X

Witnesses described Chapman's behavior before and during the tragedy.

Before the hearing, witnesses spoke out, describing unusual behavior from Chapman.

Per reports, the man stood out even before climbing into the enclosure – he was pacing, dancing, and even asking other visitors to take photos of him in front of Altai.

"One more, one more, one more!" he reportedly exclaimed. One witness, Ella Ford, told a publication he seemed "happy."

But the mood changed when Chapman began to climb over the barrier separating guests from the tiger; one woman allegedly tried to stop him but was unsuccessful.

Ford said a man tried to distract the tiger, whose eyes were locked on Chapman, by banging on the barrier.

"It's all a bit of a blur. I tried to look away but I couldn't. I just remember hearing people say, 'Oh my God,'" she recalled. "Everyone was trying to get their kids away because they knew what was about to happen."

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William Chapman Yelled at the Tiger

Chapman told the tiger to "stop being naughty.''
Source: MEGA

Chapman reportedly told the tiger to 'stop being naughty.'

Chapman reportedly yelled "stop being naughty" at the tiger.

In footage filmed by bystanders, he's heard telling the tiger "no" and "stop." He's also seen pointing his finger, appearing to reprimand it.

The victim's family has asked people to stop sharing the video.

"The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing [Chapman's family] severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this," loved ones wrote in a statement.

They added Chapman's family is "utterly devastated" and "struggling" to make sense of the tragic event.

"William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved – and William loved them back. Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication," the statement reads.

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William Chapman Was on TV As a Child

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The victim was a child star.
Source: MEGA

The victim was a child star.

Chapman appeared in several TV shows as a kid, including ITV’s May Contain Nuts and the BBC’s True Stories.

Now the family hopes authorities can "get to the bottom of why" Chapman climbed into the enclosure.

A second court hearing is scheduled for March 2027.

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